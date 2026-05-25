Pauliena Rooijakkers announces pregnancy, plans to return to racing

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‘I want to fully enjoy this new chapter of my life, but I also feel that I still have more to give in cycling’ says Dutchwoman

GANDIA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 12: Pauliena Rooijakkers of Netherlands and UAE Team ADQ prior to the 10th Setmana Ciclista - Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 1 a 121km stage from Gandia to Gandia on February 12, 2026 in Gandia, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Pauliena Rooijakkers (UAE Team ADQ) at the start of the 2026 Setmana Ciclista Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pauliena Rooijakkers announced that she will take a break from racing to become a mother for the first time this November. The 33-year-old Dutch cyclist plans to return to cycling in the future, as she feels she “has more to give” to the sport.

After securing top ten finishes in all three Grand Tours, including a third place in the 2024 Tour de France Femmes, Rooijakkers joined UAE Team ADQ in 2026 for a two-year contract. Her last race this year was the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana in February.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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