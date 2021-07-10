Giro d'Italia Donne: Ashleigh Moolman Pasio wins queen stage 9 atop Monte Matajur
SD Worx go 1-2-3 as Anna van der Breggen brings magila rosa into finale on Sunday
Stage 9: Feletto-Umberto - Monte Matajur
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) has won stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia Donne, arguably the biggest success of her career. She finished ahead of her SD Worx teammates Demi Vollering in second and maglia rosa Anna van der Breggen in third.
Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was fourth with Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in fifth place.
Moolman Pasio attacked with Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) on the penultimate Stregna climb, cresting 41km from the finish, and the two riders started the daunting Monte Matajur finishing climb with a two-minute advantage on the peloton.
Moolman-Pasio dropped Longo Borghini with 8km to go and continued alone to win the stage, with teammate and overall leader Anna van der Breggen controlling the group of favourites behind.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|2
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|4
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
