Giro d'Italia Donne: Ashleigh Moolman Pasio wins queen stage 9 atop Monte Matajur

By

SD Worx go 1-2-3 as Anna van der Breggen brings magila rosa into finale on Sunday



Ashleigh Moolman Pasio

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx)


MONTE MATAJUR ITALY JULY 10 Asia Zontone of Italy and Team Servetto Makhymo Beltrami TSA Giorgia Vettorello of Italy and Team Top Girls Fassa Bortolo in the Breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 9 a 1226km stage from FelettoUmberto to Monte Matajur 1267m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 10 2021 in Monte Matajur Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The three rider breakaway during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - Asia Zontone (Team Servetto-Makhymo-Beltrami TSA), Giorgia Vettorello (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo), Letizia Borghesi (Team Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano)


MONTE MATAJUR ITALY JULY 10 Marta Cavalli of Italy and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 9 a 1226km stage from FelettoUmberto to Monte Matajur 1267m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 10 2021 in Monte Matajur Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marta Cavalli and Anna van der Breggen during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne


MONTE MATAJUR ITALY JULY 10 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 9 a 1226km stage from FelettoUmberto to Monte Matajur 1267m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 10 2021 in Monte Matajur Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lorena Wiebes stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne


MONTE MATAJUR ITALY JULY 10 Asia Zontone of Italy and Team Servetto Makhymo Beltrami TSA Letizia Borghesi of Italy and Team Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano Giorgia Vettorello of Italy and Team Top Girls Fassa Bortolo in the Breakaway in the Breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 9 a 1226km stage from FelettoUmberto to Monte Matajur 1267m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 10 2021 in Monte Matajur Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The three rider breakaway during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - Asia Zontone (Team Servetto-Makhymo-Beltrami TSA), Giorgia Vettorello (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo), Letizia Borghesi (Team Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano)


MONTE MATAJUR ITALY JULY 10 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx in the Breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 9 a 1226km stage from FelettoUmberto to Monte Matajur 1267m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 10 2021 in Monte Matajur Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne


MONTE MATAJUR ITALY JULY 10 The Peloton passing through a Sunflowers field during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 9 a 1226km stage from FelettoUmberto to Monte Matajur 1267m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 10 2021 in Monte Matajur Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton racing passed sunflowers during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne


MONTE MATAJUR ITALY JULY 10 The Peloton passing through a Sunflowers field during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 9 a 1226km stage from FelettoUmberto to Monte Matajur 1267m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 10 2021 in Monte Matajur Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne


MONTE MATAJUR ITALY JULY 10 Ruth Winder of United States and Team Trek Segafredo leads The Peloton during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 9 a 1226km stage from FelettoUmberto to Monte Matajur 1267m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 10 2021 in Monte Matajur Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ruth Winder during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne


MONTE MATAJUR ITALY JULY 10 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 9 a 1226km stage from FelettoUmberto to Monte Matajur 1267m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 10 2021 in Monte Matajur Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne


MONTE MATAJUR ITALY JULY 10 Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain and Team Ale Btc Ljubljana leads The Peloton during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 9 a 1226km stage from FelettoUmberto to Monte Matajur 1267m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 10 2021 in Monte Matajur Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mavi Garcia leads the main field on stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne


MONTE MATAJUR ITALY JULY 10 Giorgia Vettorello of Italy and Team Top Girls Fassa Bortolo in the Breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 9 a 1226km stage from FelettoUmberto to Monte Matajur 1267m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 10 2021 in Monte Matajur Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The three rider breakaway during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - Asia Zontone (Team Servetto-Makhymo-Beltrami TSA), Giorgia Vettorello (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo), Letizia Borghesi (Team Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano)


MONTE MATAJUR ITALY JULY 10 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx in the Breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 9 a 1226km stage from FelettoUmberto to Monte Matajur 1267m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 10 2021 in Monte Matajur Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne


MONTE MATAJUR ITALY JULY 10 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 9 a 1226km stage from FelettoUmberto to Monte Matajur 1267m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 10 2021 in Monte Matajur Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne


MONTE MATAJUR ITALY JULY 10 Coryn Rivera of United States and Team DSM during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 9 a 1226km stage from FelettoUmberto to Monte Matajur 1267m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 10 2021 in Monte Matajur Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Coryn Rivera during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) has won stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia Donne, arguably the biggest success of her career. She finished ahead of her SD Worx teammates Demi Vollering in second and maglia rosa Anna  van der Breggen in third. 

Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was fourth with Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in fifth place.

Moolman Pasio attacked with Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) on the penultimate Stregna climb, cresting 41km from the finish, and the two riders started the daunting Monte Matajur finishing climb with a two-minute advantage on the peloton.

Moolman-Pasio dropped Longo Borghini with 8km to go and continued alone to win the stage, with teammate and overall leader Anna van der Breggen controlling the group of favourites behind.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
2Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
4Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
5Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx

