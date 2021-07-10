Giro d'Italia Donne: Ashleigh Moolman Pasio wins queen stage 9 atop Monte Matajur

Image 1 of 15 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 The three rider breakaway during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - Asia Zontone (Team Servetto-Makhymo-Beltrami TSA), Giorgia Vettorello (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo), Letizia Borghesi (Team Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 Marta Cavalli and Anna van der Breggen during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 Lorena Wiebes stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 The three rider breakaway during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - Asia Zontone (Team Servetto-Makhymo-Beltrami TSA), Giorgia Vettorello (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo), Letizia Borghesi (Team Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 Elisa Longo Borghini and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 The peloton racing passed sunflowers during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 Ruth Winder during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 Lizzie Deignan during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 Mavi Garcia leads the main field on stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 The three rider breakaway during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - Asia Zontone (Team Servetto-Makhymo-Beltrami TSA), Giorgia Vettorello (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo), Letizia Borghesi (Team Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Elisa Longo Borghini and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Anna van der Breggen stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Coryn Rivera during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) has won stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia Donne, arguably the biggest success of her career. She finished ahead of her SD Worx teammates Demi Vollering in second and maglia rosa Anna van der Breggen in third.

Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was fourth with Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in fifth place.

Moolman Pasio attacked with Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) on the penultimate Stregna climb, cresting 41km from the finish, and the two riders started the daunting Monte Matajur finishing climb with a two-minute advantage on the peloton.



Moolman-Pasio dropped Longo Borghini with 8km to go and continued alone to win the stage, with teammate and overall leader Anna van der Breggen controlling the group of favourites behind.

More to follow...

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 2 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 4 Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo