Anna van der Breggen wins 2021 Giro d'Italia Donne

By

Coryn Rivera beats Lizzie Deignan to win stage 10 finale in Cormons

Image 1 of 12

COLICO, ITALY - JULY 07: Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 32nd Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile 2021, Stage 6 a 155km stage from Colico to Colico / Champagne / #GiroDonne / #UCIWWT / on July 07, 2021 in Colico, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) wins maglia rosa at Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 12

CORMONS ITALY JULY 11 Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx white best young jersey at start during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 10 a 113km stage from Capriva del Friuli to Cormons GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 11 2021 in Cormons Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Naimh FIsher Black in the best young rider jersey at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 12

CORMONS ITALY JULY 11 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo Coryn Rivera of United States and Team DSM Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon SRAM Racing Team Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Green Mountain Jersey in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 10 a 113km stage from Capriva del Friuli to Cormons GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 11 2021 in Cormons Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

A breakaway of five includes maglia rosa Anna van der Breggen (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 12

CORMONS ITALY JULY 11 Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Green Mountain Jersey in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 10 a 113km stage from Capriva del Friuli to Cormons GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 11 2021 in Cormons Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lucinda Brand leads the breakaway of five on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 12

CORMONS ITALY JULY 11 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 10 a 113km stage from Capriva del Friuli to Cormons GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 11 2021 in Cormons Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan leads the breakaway of five on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 12

CORMONS ITALY JULY 11 Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Green Mountain Jersey in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 10 a 113km stage from Capriva del Friuli to Cormons GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 11 2021 in Cormons Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lucinda Brand in the breakaway on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 12

CORMONS ITALY JULY 11 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Green Mountain Jersey in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 10 a 113km stage from Capriva del Friuli to Cormons GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 11 2021 in Cormons Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan, Lucinda Brand, Elise Chabbey, Coryn Rivera, Anna van der Breggen in the breakaway on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 12

CORMONS ITALY JULY 11 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo Coryn Rivera of United States and Team DSM Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon SRAM Racing Team Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Green Mountain Jersey in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 10 a 113km stage from Capriva del Friuli to Cormons GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 11 2021 in Cormons Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan, Lucinda Brand, Elise Chabbey, Coryn Rivera, Anna van der Breggen in the breakaway on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 12

CORMONS ITALY JULY 11 The peloton passing through vineyard landscape during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 10 a 113km stage from Capriva del Friuli to Cormons GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 11 2021 in Cormons Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 12

CORMONS ITALY JULY 11 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo Coryn Rivera of United States and Team DSM Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon SRAM Racing Team Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Green Mountain Jersey in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 10 a 113km stage from Capriva del Friuli to Cormons GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 11 2021 in Cormons Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan, Lucinda Brand, Elise Chabbey, Coryn Rivera, Anna van der Breggen in the breakaway on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 12

CORMONS ITALY JULY 11 Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon SRAM Racing Team in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 10 a 113km stage from Capriva del Friuli to Cormons GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 11 2021 in Cormons Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elise Chabbey leads the five rider break at stage 10 of the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 12

CORMONS ITALY JULY 11 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 10 a 113km stage from Capriva del Friuli to Cormons GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 11 2021 in Cormons Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan leads the breakaway on stage 10 to Cormons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) has won her fourth Giro d'Italia Donne. On the final stage of the 2021 edition, the maglia rosa made her way into a strong breakaway that held off the peloton by 23 seconds to the finish line in Cormons.

Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) beat Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in the sprint to win the stage 10, while Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) finished third, and Van der Breggen crossed the line in fourth place with her arms aloft to celebrate the overall victory.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 2:56:40
2Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
3Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:03
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
5Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 0:00:23
6Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
7Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
8Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
9Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
10Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing

General classification after stage 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx

