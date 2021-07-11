Anna van der Breggen wins 2021 Giro d'Italia Donne
Coryn Rivera beats Lizzie Deignan to win stage 10 finale in Cormons
Stage 10: Capriva del Friuli - Cormons
Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) has won her fourth Giro d'Italia Donne. On the final stage of the 2021 edition, the maglia rosa made her way into a strong breakaway that held off the peloton by 23 seconds to the finish line in Cormons.
Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) beat Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in the sprint to win the stage 10, while Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) finished third, and Van der Breggen crossed the line in fourth place with her arms aloft to celebrate the overall victory.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
|2:56:40
|2
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:03
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|5
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:23
|6
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|7
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|8
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|9
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|10
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
