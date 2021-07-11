Anna van der Breggen wins 2021 Giro d'Italia Donne

Image 1 of 12 Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) wins maglia rosa at Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 Naimh FIsher Black in the best young rider jersey at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 A breakaway of five includes maglia rosa Anna van der Breggen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 12 Lucinda Brand leads the breakaway of five on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 12 Lizzie Deignan leads the breakaway of five on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 Lucinda Brand in the breakaway on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 Lizzie Deignan, Lucinda Brand, Elise Chabbey, Coryn Rivera, Anna van der Breggen in the breakaway on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 12 Lizzie Deignan, Lucinda Brand, Elise Chabbey, Coryn Rivera, Anna van der Breggen in the breakaway on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 12 The peloton on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 12 Lizzie Deignan, Lucinda Brand, Elise Chabbey, Coryn Rivera, Anna van der Breggen in the breakaway on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 12 Elise Chabbey leads the five rider break at stage 10 of the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 12 Lizzie Deignan leads the breakaway on stage 10 to Cormons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) has won her fourth Giro d'Italia Donne. On the final stage of the 2021 edition, the maglia rosa made her way into a strong breakaway that held off the peloton by 23 seconds to the finish line in Cormons.

Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) beat Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in the sprint to win the stage 10, while Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) finished third, and Van der Breggen crossed the line in fourth place with her arms aloft to celebrate the overall victory.

More to follow...

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 2:56:40 2 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 3 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:03 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 5 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 0:00:23 6 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 7 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 8 Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 9 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 10 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing