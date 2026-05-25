USA Crits: Marlies Mejias and Luke Fetzer win finale at WSCC Gears & Guitars Criterium

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Liza Ray and Leonel Rodriguez take top spots in eight-race series

Luke Fetzer wins USA Crits finale
Luke Fetzer wins USA Crits finale (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS)
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Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) and Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing) scored the elite victories at the WSCC Gears & Guitars Criterium on Saturday.

The North Carolina criterium, held on a figure-8-shaped 1.4km course that loops up and around Bailey Park, marked the eighth and final competition across seven weeks for USA Crits.

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WSCC Gears & Guitars Criterium, finale of USA Crits
WSCC Gears & Guitars Criterium, finale of USA Crits(Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS)
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Pro women - Top 10

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

Header Cell - Column 3

1

Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty28

Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3

2

Rylee McMullen (Aus) Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty28

Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

3

Chloe Patrick Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing

Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3

4

Elizabeth Castaño One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling

Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3

5

Laurel Rathbun Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing

Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3

6

Andreas Cantu , One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling

Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3

7

Liza Ray, Kingdom Elite Racing

Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3

8

Madison Gallagher, Team Winston Salem - Flow

Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3

9

Lauren Zoerner, Team Winston Salem - Flow

Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3

10

Claire Abrey, Team Winston Salem - Flow

Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3
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Pro men - Top 10

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Luke Fetzer, Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing

Row 0 - Cell 2

2

Marcos Mendez, Foundation Cycling New York

Row 1 - Cell 2

3

Bryan Gomez, Foundation Cycling New York

Row 2 - Cell 2

4

Jordan Parra, Foundation Cycling New York

Row 3 - Cell 2

5

Leonel Rodriguez, MC CYCLING TEAM

Row 4 - Cell 2

6

Lucas Bourgoyne, Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing

Row 5 - Cell 2

7

Preston Eye, Clif Family Drifters Cycling

Row 6 - Cell 2

8

Johan Gomez, La Parrilla/Arias Racing

Row 7 - Cell 2

9

Mateo Garcia, One Hart Racing

Row 8 - Cell 2

10

Maddox Simmons, Chaney Windows and Doors Big Shark pb Pastaria

Row 9 - Cell 2
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USA CRITS - Women's individual final standings (eight races)

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Points

1

Liza Ray, Kingdom Elite Racing

1854

2

Elizabeth Castaño, One Hart Racing-Nashville Local Cycling

1591

3

Elizabeth Harden, Kingdom Elite Racing

1537

4

Rebecca Lang, Team Winston Salem - Flow

1518

5

Shannon Koch, Kingdom Elite Racing

1370

6

Andrea Cantu, One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling

1287

7

Leslie Timm, United Cycling Women

1248

8

Heidy Praderas, Kingdom Elite Racing

1203

9

Emma Frost, Piedmont University

1174

10

Amanda Alston, One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling

1119

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USA CRITS - Men's individual final standings (eight races)

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Points

1

Leonel Rodriguez, MC CYCLING TEAM

1864

2

Bryan Gomez, Foundation Cycling New York

1839

3

Marcos Mendez, Foundation Cycling New York

1836

4

Preston Eye, Clif Family Drifters Cycling

1776

5

Johan Gomez, La Parrilla/Arias Racing

1483

6

Jordan Parra, Foundation Cycling New York

1442

7

Mateo Garcia, One Hart Racing

1431

8

Lucas Bourgoyne, Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing

1429

9

Lucas Gaday, Foundation Cycling New York

1344

10

Cade Bickmore, Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing

1296

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 