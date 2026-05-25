USA Crits: Marlies Mejias and Luke Fetzer win finale at WSCC Gears & Guitars Criterium
Liza Ray and Leonel Rodriguez take top spots in eight-race series
Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) and Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing) scored the elite victories at the WSCC Gears & Guitars Criterium on Saturday.
The North Carolina criterium, held on a figure-8-shaped 1.4km course that loops up and around Bailey Park, marked the eighth and final competition across seven weeks for USA Crits.
Liza Ray (Kingdom Elite Racing) and Leonel Rodriguez (MC Cycling Team) won the individual titles in the series of one-day races.
Mejias soloed to back-to-back victories in Winston-Salem, following her win on Friday night’s criterium held on a different course. The Cuban-born powerhouse attacked on the second lap and held off the peloton for two hours before raising both arms in celebration as she crossed the finish line.
In the battle for podium places, speeding towards the line 15 seconds later, Rylee McMullen (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty28) took second by a bike throw ahead of Chloe Patrick (Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing).
Ray took over the leaderboard following her dominating victory at LaGrange Cycling Classic, the third event of the series in Georgia. The battle for the final spots on the podium came down to the final race as Elizabeth Castaño (One Hart Racing-Nashville Local Cycling) moved up one spot to second overall, 263 points down. Elizabeth Harden (Kingdom Elite Racing), dropped to third place, a further 54 points in arrears.
In the men’s contest, hit by rain in the last laps, Fetzer launched a blistering attack on the final lap, just as he and his breakaway companion Bryan Gomez were about to be caught by the peloton. Fetzer, the U23 criterium champion, held on to claim his first USA Crits victory of the season.
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In the chaotic finale, Foundation Cycling New York's Marcos Mendez took second ahead of his teammate Gomez.
Though he did not win any individual event, a consistent Leonel Rodriguez (MC Cycling Team) claimed the overall, with a slim 25 points on Gomez, and Mendez a further 3 points back.
The USA CRITS points system rewarded aggression throughout the race. Riders receive 50 start points, finish points based on final placing, sprint points at three designated moments, and one point per lap led.
Results - WSCC Gears & Guitars Criterium
Position
Rider (Country) Team
Time Gap
|Header Cell - Column 3
1
Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty28
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
2
Rylee McMullen (Aus) Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty28
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 1 - Cell 3
3
Chloe Patrick Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
4
Elizabeth Castaño One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
5
Laurel Rathbun Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 3
6
Andreas Cantu , One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 3
7
Liza Ray, Kingdom Elite Racing
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 6 - Cell 3
8
Madison Gallagher, Team Winston Salem - Flow
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Row 7 - Cell 3
9
Lauren Zoerner, Team Winston Salem - Flow
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 8 - Cell 3
10
Claire Abrey, Team Winston Salem - Flow
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
Position
Rider (Country) Team
Time Gap
1
Luke Fetzer, Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing
|Row 0 - Cell 2
2
Marcos Mendez, Foundation Cycling New York
|Row 1 - Cell 2
3
Bryan Gomez, Foundation Cycling New York
|Row 2 - Cell 2
4
Jordan Parra, Foundation Cycling New York
|Row 3 - Cell 2
5
Leonel Rodriguez, MC CYCLING TEAM
|Row 4 - Cell 2
6
Lucas Bourgoyne, Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing
|Row 5 - Cell 2
7
Preston Eye, Clif Family Drifters Cycling
|Row 6 - Cell 2
8
Johan Gomez, La Parrilla/Arias Racing
|Row 7 - Cell 2
9
Mateo Garcia, One Hart Racing
|Row 8 - Cell 2
10
Maddox Simmons, Chaney Windows and Doors Big Shark pb Pastaria
|Row 9 - Cell 2
FINAL STANDINGS - USA CRITS
Position
Rider (Country) Team
Points
1
Liza Ray, Kingdom Elite Racing
1854
2
Elizabeth Castaño, One Hart Racing-Nashville Local Cycling
1591
3
Elizabeth Harden, Kingdom Elite Racing
1537
4
Rebecca Lang, Team Winston Salem - Flow
1518
5
Shannon Koch, Kingdom Elite Racing
1370
6
Andrea Cantu, One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling
1287
7
Leslie Timm, United Cycling Women
1248
8
Heidy Praderas, Kingdom Elite Racing
1203
9
Emma Frost, Piedmont University
1174
10
Amanda Alston, One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling
1119
Position
Rider (Country) Team
Points
1
Leonel Rodriguez, MC CYCLING TEAM
1864
2
Bryan Gomez, Foundation Cycling New York
1839
3
Marcos Mendez, Foundation Cycling New York
1836
4
Preston Eye, Clif Family Drifters Cycling
1776
5
Johan Gomez, La Parrilla/Arias Racing
1483
6
Jordan Parra, Foundation Cycling New York
1442
7
Mateo Garcia, One Hart Racing
1431
8
Lucas Bourgoyne, Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing
1429
9
Lucas Gaday, Foundation Cycling New York
1344
10
Cade Bickmore, Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing
1296
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.