USA Crits: Marlies Mejias and Luke Fetzer win finale at WSCC Gears & Guitars Criterium

Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) and Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing) scored the elite victories at the WSCC Gears & Guitars Criterium on Saturday.

The North Carolina criterium, held on a figure-8-shaped 1.4km course that loops up and around Bailey Park, marked the eighth and final competition across seven weeks for USA Crits.

Liza Ray (Kingdom Elite Racing) and Leonel Rodriguez (MC Cycling Team) won the individual titles in the series of one-day races.

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Mejias soloed to back-to-back victories in Winston-Salem, following her win on Friday night’s criterium held on a different course. The Cuban-born powerhouse attacked on the second lap and held off the peloton for two hours before raising both arms in celebration as she crossed the finish line.

In the battle for podium places, speeding towards the line 15 seconds later, Rylee McMullen (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty28) took second by a bike throw ahead of Chloe Patrick (Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing).

Ray took over the leaderboard following her dominating victory at LaGrange Cycling Classic, the third event of the series in Georgia. The battle for the final spots on the podium came down to the final race as Elizabeth Castaño (One Hart Racing-Nashville Local Cycling) moved up one spot to second overall, 263 points down. Elizabeth Harden (Kingdom Elite Racing), dropped to third place, a further 54 points in arrears.

In the men’s contest, hit by rain in the last laps, Fetzer launched a blistering attack on the final lap, just as he and his breakaway companion Bryan Gomez were about to be caught by the peloton. Fetzer, the U23 criterium champion, held on to claim his first USA Crits victory of the season.

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In the chaotic finale, Foundation Cycling New York's Marcos Mendez took second ahead of his teammate Gomez.

Though he did not win any individual event, a consistent Leonel Rodriguez (MC Cycling Team) claimed the overall, with a slim 25 points on Gomez, and Mendez a further 3 points back.

The USA CRITS points system rewarded aggression throughout the race. Riders receive 50 start points, finish points based on final placing, sprint points at three designated moments, and one point per lap led.

Image 1 of 4 WSCC Gears & Guitars Criterium, finale of USA Crits (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS) Marlies Mejias wins USA Crits series finale (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS) Top 3 women for USA Crits 2026 (l-r): Elizabeth Castaño second, Liza Ray first and Elizabeth Harden third (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS) Top 3 men for USA Crits 2026 (l-r): Bryan Gomez second, Leonel Rodriguez first, and Marcos Mendez third (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS)

Results - WSCC Gears & Guitars Criterium

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pro women - Top 10 Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap Header Cell - Column 3 1 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty28 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 2 Rylee McMullen (Aus) Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty28 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 3 Chloe Patrick Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 4 Elizabeth Castaño One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 5 Laurel Rathbun Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 6 Andreas Cantu , One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 7 Liza Ray, Kingdom Elite Racing Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 8 Madison Gallagher, Team Winston Salem - Flow Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 9 Lauren Zoerner, Team Winston Salem - Flow Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 10 Claire Abrey, Team Winston Salem - Flow Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pro men - Top 10 Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Luke Fetzer, Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Marcos Mendez, Foundation Cycling New York Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Bryan Gomez, Foundation Cycling New York Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Jordan Parra, Foundation Cycling New York Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Leonel Rodriguez, MC CYCLING TEAM Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Lucas Bourgoyne, Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Preston Eye, Clif Family Drifters Cycling Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Johan Gomez, La Parrilla/Arias Racing Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Mateo Garcia, One Hart Racing Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Maddox Simmons, Chaney Windows and Doors Big Shark pb Pastaria Row 9 - Cell 2

FINAL STANDINGS - USA CRITS

Swipe to scroll horizontally USA CRITS - Women's individual final standings (eight races) Position Rider (Country) Team Points 1 Liza Ray, Kingdom Elite Racing 1854 2 Elizabeth Castaño, One Hart Racing-Nashville Local Cycling 1591 3 Elizabeth Harden, Kingdom Elite Racing 1537 4 Rebecca Lang, Team Winston Salem - Flow 1518 5 Shannon Koch, Kingdom Elite Racing 1370 6 Andrea Cantu, One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling 1287 7 Leslie Timm, United Cycling Women 1248 8 Heidy Praderas, Kingdom Elite Racing 1203 9 Emma Frost, Piedmont University 1174 10 Amanda Alston, One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling 1119