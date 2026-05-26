Giro d'Italia stage 16: Jonas Vingegaard crushes climb to Carì to win his fourth stage

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Pelizzari, Gee-West suffer on searing stage in Switzerland

Jonas Vingegaard celebrates alone at the finish line
Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) took his fourth stage win and his first in the pink jersey on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia, sailing away on the mountaintop finish at Cari to extend his GC lead.

After the peloton once again denied the breakaway a chance to win, Visma-Lease a Bike set an intense pace on early ramps of the 11.8km, putting all their rivals in trouble and setting up Vingegaard's attack with just under 7km to go.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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