Giulio Pellizzari dropped by his own team, finishes 18 minutes down as Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe lose numerical advantage in fight for Giro d'Italia podium

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Italian rider runs out of steam on final climb to Carì, loses big time on first stage of final week

VOGHERA, ITALY - MAY 24: Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe prior to the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 15 a 157km stage from Voghera to Milan / #UCIWT / on May 24, 2026 in Voghera, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe lost their tactical edge in the fight for the podium at the Giro d'Italia on the summit finish to Carì on stage 16, with their own pace on the front of the group dropping one of their co-leaders, Giulio Pellizzari, well before the final climb's conclusion.

By the time the Italian reached the finish, he had lost 18 minutes to the stage winner, Jonas Vingegaard, with his GC hopes completely ended five days before the race reached Rome. He started as the main Italian hope for the podium after winning the Tour of the Alps in the build-up.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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