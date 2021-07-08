Giro d'Italia Donne: Marianne Vos triumphs with 30th victory on stage 7
Jumbo-Visma rider outsprints Elisa Longo Borghini and Anna van der Breggen in uphill finish in Puegnago Del Garda
Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won the 30th Giro d'Italia Donne stage of her career at Puegnago del Garda.
On stage 7, held mainly on a hilly circuit around Puegnago del Garda, Vos followed the acceleration of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) with one kilometre to go and left the Italian champion behind on the final 200 metres to win.
Maglia rosa Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) finished in third place, defending the overall race lead.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|2:48:31
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|4
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|5
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
|6
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
|7
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|9
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|10
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Alé BTC Ljubljana
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|0:02:51
|3
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:03:03
