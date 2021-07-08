Giro d'Italia Donne: Marianne Vos triumphs with 30th victory on stage 7

Image 1 of 18 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 18 Anna van der Breggen and SD Worx ahead of stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 18 Riejanne Markus, Matilde Vitillo in an early breakaway at stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 18 Riejanne Markus, Matilde Vitillo in an early breakaway at stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 18 Naimh Fisher Black during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 18 Sabrina Stultiens attacks during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 18 Lucinda Brand and Trek-Segafredo during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 18 Lucinda Brand in a solo breakaway during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 18 Mavi Garcia during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 18 Lucinda Brand builds over a minute lead on the peloton during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 18 Alexis Ryan during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 18 The peloton racing through the vineyards of northern Italy during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 18 Grace Brown and Amanda Spratt during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 18 Lucinda Brand goes solo on stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 18 The peloton during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 18 Lucinda Brand solo breakaway stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 18 SD Worx control the front of the main field during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 18 Sabrina Stultiens (Liv) attacks during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won the 30th Giro d'Italia Donne stage of her career at Puegnago del Garda.

On stage 7, held mainly on a hilly circuit around Puegnago del Garda, Vos followed the acceleration of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) with one kilometre to go and left the Italian champion behind on the final 200 metres to win.

Maglia rosa Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) finished in third place, defending the overall race lead.

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 2:48:31 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 4 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 5 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 6 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 7 Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 9 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 10 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Alé BTC Ljubljana