Giro d'Italia Donne: Marianne Vos triumphs with 30th victory on stage 7

By

Jumbo-Visma rider outsprints Elisa Longo Borghini and Anna van der Breggen in uphill finish in Puegnago Del Garda

PUEGNAGO DEL GARDA ITALY JULY 08 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team Purple Points Jersey stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 7 a 1096km stage from Soprazocco di Gavardo to Puegnago Del Garda 219m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 08 2021 in Puegnago del Garda Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)
PUEGNAGO DEL GARDA ITALY JULY 08 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands Pink Leader Jersey Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand Demi Vollering of Netherlands Elena Cecchini of Italy Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx at start during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 7 a 1096km stage from Soprazocco di Gavardo to Puegnago Del Garda 219m Team Presentation GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 08 2021 in Puegnago del Garda Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen and SD Worx ahead of stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
PUEGNAGO DEL GARDA ITALY JULY 08 Riejanne Markus of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team Matilde Vitillo of Italy and Team Bepink in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 7 a 1096km stage from Soprazocco di Gavardo to Puegnago Del Garda 219m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 08 2021 in Puegnago del Garda Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Riejanne Markus, Matilde Vitillo in an early breakaway at stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
PUEGNAGO DEL GARDA ITALY JULY 08 Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx White Best Young Rider Jersey during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 7 a 1096km stage from Soprazocco di Gavardo to Puegnago Del Garda 219m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 08 2021 in Puegnago del Garda Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Naimh Fisher Black during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
PUEGNAGO DEL GARDA ITALY JULY 08 Sabrina Stultiens of Netherlands and Team Liv Racing attack in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 7 a 1096km stage from Soprazocco di Gavardo to Puegnago Del Garda 219m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 08 2021 in Puegnago del Garda Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sabrina Stultiens attacks during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
PUEGNAGO DEL GARDA ITALY JULY 08 Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 7 a 1096km stage from Soprazocco di Gavardo to Puegnago Del Garda 219m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 08 2021 in Puegnago del Garda Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lucinda Brand and Trek-Segafredo during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand in a solo breakaway during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
PUEGNAGO DEL GARDA ITALY JULY 08 Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain and Team Ale Btc Ljubljana Leah Kirchmann of Canada and Team DSM during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 7 a 1096km stage from Soprazocco di Gavardo to Puegnago Del Garda 219m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 08 2021 in Puegnago del Garda Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mavi Garcia during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand builds over a minute lead on the peloton during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
PUEGNAGO DEL GARDA ITALY JULY 08 Alexis Ryan of United States and Canyon SRAM Racing Team during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 7 a 1096km stage from Soprazocco di Gavardo to Puegnago Del Garda 219m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 08 2021 in Puegnago del Garda Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alexis Ryan during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
PUEGNAGO DEL GARDA ITALY JULY 08 The peloton passing through vineyard landscape during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 7 a 1096km stage from Soprazocco di Gavardo to Puegnago Del Garda 219m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 08 2021 in Puegnago del Garda Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton racing through the vineyards of northern Italy during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
PUEGNAGO DEL GARDA ITALY JULY 08 Grace Brown of Australia Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 7 a 1096km stage from Soprazocco di Gavardo to Puegnago Del Garda 219m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 08 2021 in Puegnago del Garda Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Grace Brown and Amanda Spratt during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand goes solo on stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
PUEGNAGO DEL GARDA ITALY JULY 08 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey The peloton passing through vineyard landscape during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 7 a 1096km stage from Soprazocco di Gavardo to Puegnago Del Garda 219m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 08 2021 in Puegnago del Garda Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand solo breakaway stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
PUEGNAGO DEL GARDA ITALY JULY 08 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 7 a 1096km stage from Soprazocco di Gavardo to Puegnago Del Garda 219m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 08 2021 in Puegnago del Garda Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

SD Worx control the front of the main field during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sabrina Stultiens (Liv) attacks during stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won the 30th Giro d'Italia Donne stage of her career at Puegnago del Garda.

On stage 7, held mainly on a hilly circuit around Puegnago del Garda, Vos followed the acceleration of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) with one kilometre to go and left the Italian champion behind on the final 200 metres to win. 

Maglia rosa Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) finished in third place, defending the overall race lead.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 2:48:31
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
4Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
5Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
6Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
7Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
9Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
10Mavi Garcia (Spa) Alé BTC Ljubljana

General classification after stage 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 0:02:51
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:03:03

