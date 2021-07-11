Trending

Amanda Spratt abandons Giro Donne before final stage

'With an eye to the Olympics, I think it’s the right decision not to race' says Australian

Amanda Spratt has abandoned the Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Spratt has abandoned the Giro Donne before the final stage to Cormons, opting to safeguard her health and fitness for the rapidly approaching Olympic road race in Tokyo.

Spratt crashed hard during stage 8. She fought on during stage 9 to Monte Matajur but was distanced due to her injuries and  decided not to ride the final stage.         

"Unfortunately I’ve made the decision not to start the final stage of the Giro today. I pushed so, so hard yesterday and through the pain just a bit too much," Spratt said in a video published on social media by her BikeExchange team.  

"With an eye to the Olympics ahead, I think it’s the right decision not to race. It’s really disappointing but it’s how it is. Now we’re looking ahead."

Spratt and her BikeExchange teammates Grace Brown and Georgia Williams were involved in a crash during the final five kilometres of the 129km stage 8 from San Vendemiano to Mortegliano. All three riders were able to remount and make it to the finish in Mortegliano but they were left battered and bruised.

Brown suffered the worst of the accident with BikeExchange confirming that she has several wounds and a left shoulder contusion. After being assessed by the team's doctor, the decision was made for Brown to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia Donne. 

Spratt battled on in the mountain stage to Monte Matajur but finished 4:53 down on stage winner Ashleigh Moolman (SD Worx).

"It was a tough day. I tried to manage my effort as best as I could and I really left everything out there," Spratt said. 

I had a lot of pain in my back and glute from the crash. I hoped it would get better during the stage but it was a tough battle all the way to the line. I’m definitely disappointed after all the hard work from the team I had definitely hoped for more."