Anna van der Breggen trails by eight seconds in Giro d'Italia Donne stage 1 standings

Defending champion Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) is just eight seconds down on the Giro d’Italia Donne maglia rosa of Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) after the 26.7km team time trial from Fossano to Cuneo.

It was the fifth year in a row that the Giro d’Italia Donne has started with a team time trial to open the stage race.

After 22 of the 24 teams had completed their TTT, it was Alè BTC Ljubljana sitting in the hot seat with a time of 34:20. However, eventual winners Trek-Segafredo came over the line 39 seconds ahead of the Italian-registered team.

Van der Beggen’s team, SD Worx, were the last squad on the road and could only manage second position on the stage, eight seconds behind Trek-Segafredo.

SD Worx were 17 seconds behind Trek-Segafredo at the intermediate time check. After Chantal van den Broek-Blaak put in a turn to claw back seconds, she dropped back and it was left to Van der Breggen, Demi Vollering, Niamh Fisher-Black, Elena Cecchini and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio to finish the job.

The team managed to limit the damage slightly and eventually finished with a time of 33:48. Moolman Pasio crossed the line first for the team, putting her in fifth place on the general classification and into the points jersey going into stage 2’s summit finish on Prato Nevoso. Young Kiwi rider Fisher-Black took the best young rider’s jersey.

World Time Trial Champion Van der Breggen sits in seventh place on GC and on the same time as her teammates. She stated earlier that she would use the Giro d'Italia Donne as preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but that she would also like to win a fourth title. She won titles in 2015, 2017 and 2020.

"It will be my last race as a preparation for the Olympic Games and I need this 'race mode' to stay focused and alert," Van der Breggen said prior to the race.

The team were in a similar position after last year’s prologue, with Trek-Segafredo leading by three seconds at the end of the first stage. Van der Breggen went on to win the overall that year by 1:20 ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma.