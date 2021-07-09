Giro d'Italia Donne: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 8

Image 1 of 12 Lorena Wiebes (DSM) wins stage 8 of the 2021 Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 12 Lorena Wiebes (DSM) wins stage 8 of the 2021 Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 12 Lorena Wiebes (DSM) wins stage 8 of the 2021 Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 12 Lorena Wiebes (DSM) wins stage 8 of the 2021 Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 12 Ane Santesteban (BikeExchange) finishes after a late crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 12 Anastasia Carbonari of Italy and Team Born To Win G20 Ambedo in the breakaway at stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 12 The peloton racing stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 12 The peloton racing stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 12 Natalia Studenikina of Russia and Team Born To Win G20 Ambedo, Giorgia Vettorello of Italy and Team Top Girls Fassa Bortolo in the breakaway at stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 12 Elise Chabbey stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 12 Hannah Barnes, Pauline Allin during stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has won stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne. The stage came down to a mass sprint after a breakaway of three riders was reeled in with just over six kilometres to go, and after a lead-out by teammate Coryn Rivera, Wiebes was faster than everyone else. Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) finished second, Maria Vittoria Sperotto (A.R. Monex) rounded out the podium.



Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) continues to lead the race ahead of Saturday's mountain stage finishing on the Monte Matajur.

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 3:10:01 2 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 3 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 6 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 8 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 9 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 10 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo