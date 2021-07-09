Giro d'Italia Donne: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 8
Team DSM sprinter beats Emma Norsgaard and Maria Vittoria Sperotto in Mortegliano
Stage 8: San Vendemiano - Mortegliano
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has won stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne. The stage came down to a mass sprint after a breakaway of three riders was reeled in with just over six kilometres to go, and after a lead-out by teammate Coryn Rivera, Wiebes was faster than everyone else. Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) finished second, Maria Vittoria Sperotto (A.R. Monex) rounded out the podium.
Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) continues to lead the race ahead of Saturday's mountain stage finishing on the Monte Matajur.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|3:10:01
|2
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
|3
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|6
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|7
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
|8
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|9
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|3
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
