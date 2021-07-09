Trending

Giro d'Italia Donne: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 8

By

Team DSM sprinter beats Emma Norsgaard and Maria Vittoria Sperotto in Mortegliano

MORTEGLIANO ITALY JULY 09 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM celebrates at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 8 a 1294km stage from San Vendemiano to Mortegliano GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 09 2021 in Mortegliano Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lorena Wiebes (DSM) wins stage 8 of the 2021 Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MORTEGLIANO ITALY JULY 09 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM celebrates at arrival ahead of Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Movistar Team during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 8 a 1294km stage from San Vendemiano to Mortegliano GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 09 2021 in Mortegliano Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

MORTEGLIANO ITALY JULY 09 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez of Spain and Team BikeExchange at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 8 a 1294km stage from San Vendemiano to Mortegliano GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 09 2021 in Mortegliano Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ane Santesteban (BikeExchange) finishes after a late crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MORTEGLIANO ITALY JULY 09 Anastasia Carbonari of Italy and Team Born To Win G20 Ambedo in the Breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 8 a 1294km stage from San Vendemiano to Mortegliano GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 09 2021 in Mortegliano Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anastasia Carbonari of Italy and Team Born To Win G20 Ambedo in the breakaway at stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
MORTEGLIANO ITALY JULY 09 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey The Peloton passing through a sunflowers field during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 8 a 1294km stage from San Vendemiano to Mortegliano GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 09 2021 in Mortegliano Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
MORTEGLIANO ITALY JULY 09 Ruth Winder of United States Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team Purple Points Jersey Katrine Aalerud of Norway and Movistar Team Janneke Ensing of Netherlands and Team BikeExchange Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team The Peloton during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 8 a 1294km stage from San Vendemiano to Mortegliano Mountains Landscape GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 09 2021 in Mortegliano Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton racing stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
MORTEGLIANO ITALY JULY 09 Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo The Peloton during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 8 a 1294km stage from San Vendemiano to Mortegliano GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 09 2021 in Mortegliano Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton racing stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
MORTEGLIANO ITALY JULY 09 Natalia Studenikina of Russia and Team Born To Win G20 Ambedo Giorgia Vettorello of Italy and Team Top Girls Fassa Bortolo in the Breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 8 a 1294km stage from San Vendemiano to Mortegliano GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 09 2021 in Mortegliano Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Natalia Studenikina of Russia and Team Born To Win G20 Ambedo, Giorgia Vettorello of Italy and Team Top Girls Fassa Bortolo in the breakaway at stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
MORTEGLIANO ITALY JULY 09 Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon SRAM Racing Team during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 8 a 1294km stage from San Vendemiano to Mortegliano GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 09 2021 in Mortegliano Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elise Chabbey stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
MORTEGLIANO ITALY JULY 09 Pauline Allin of France and Arkea Pro Cycling Team Hannah Barnes of United Kingdom and Canyon SRAM Racing Team during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 8 a 1294km stage from San Vendemiano to Mortegliano Refreshment Bottle GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 09 2021 in Mortegliano Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Hannah Barnes, Pauline Allin during stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has won stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne. The stage came down to a mass sprint after a breakaway of three riders was reeled in with just over six kilometres to go, and after a lead-out by teammate Coryn Rivera, Wiebes was faster than everyone else. Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) finished second, Maria Vittoria Sperotto (A.R. Monex) rounded out the podium.

Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) continues to lead the race ahead of Saturday's mountain stage finishing on the Monte Matajur.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 3:10:01
2Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
3Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
6Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
9Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx

