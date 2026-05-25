Minimum maintenance roads, 'gut kick' climbs, oil rigs and open range cattle – A detailed look at what the Unbound Gravel 200 course has in store

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'MMR, B roads, are all potentially muddy, rocky, grassy. The goal isn't easy, it's safe' says Emporia native and Life Time manager Kristi Mohn

As the sun rises across the Flint Hills of Kansas, elite riders will be on the south section of the 2026 course at Unbound Gravel 200
(Image credit: Life Time)

"Beautiful and remote" are how the first winner of Unbound Gravel 200, Dan Hughes, described riding a bicycle in Kansas as he waxes lyrical about the low-maintenance roads that entwine farmland, unique prairieland and a few midwest towns in the Flint Hills of the central US, making the off-road 200-mile race so unpredictable and, sometimes, volatile.

Hughes may be partial to Kansas since it is his home state, but he did win the 200-mile, one-day behemoth four times, adding second place a couple of times and a DNF as well. The course under the tyres and the climate conditions around the rider and machine favour no one, they don't care whether you are a champion or not.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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