Minimum maintenance roads, 'gut kick' climbs, oil rigs and open range cattle – A detailed look at what the Unbound Gravel 200 course has in store

"Beautiful and remote" are how the first winner of Unbound Gravel 200, Dan Hughes, described riding a bicycle in Kansas as he waxes lyrical about the low-maintenance roads that entwine farmland, unique prairieland and a few midwest towns in the Flint Hills of the central US, making the off-road 200-mile race so unpredictable and, sometimes, volatile.

Hughes may be partial to Kansas since it is his home state, but he did win the 200-mile, one-day behemoth four times, adding second place a couple of times and a DNF as well. The course under the tyres and the climate conditions around the rider and machine favour no one, they don't care whether you are a champion or not.

"They are the coolest roads - the twistiest and least traveled gravel roads. They haven't been paved for a reason, because they're 'out' there," Hughes told Cyclingnews, adding that there was an adventure aspect as well to riding where not a lot of people go and taking in "that feeling of trying to find out what's over the horizon".

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Unbound Gravel enters a 20th edition in 2026, and the field of competitors in search of fthat pro victory sitting over the horizon in downtown Emporia continues to grow, making the signature distance of Unbound 200 the most iconic title on the global gravel calendar. Like the Grand Tours of road racing, one of the allures of returning to Emporia has been a change of the course each year, whether adding a few sections of famous minimum maintenance roads, MMR, or tackling a fresh loop to the north instead of a traditional southward march.

"MMR, low maintenance, B roads, are all potentially muddy, rocky, grassy. It's part of the adventure. We're not going to take out sections of the road to make it easier. We want to make it safe. The goal isn't easy, it's safe," Kristi Mohn, manager of community partnerships for Unbound and the retail manager for Life Time Off-road events, told Cyclingnews.

"Unbound gives you the opportunity to compete with yourself, the opportunity to come back and try again. I think other things that we've done to really kind of instill that is we do change the course every couple of years. We change the course for a couple of reasons. One, is to see different zones of the Flint Hills of Kansas."

It's not just the razor-edged rocks or the sections of fine-grained clay that turn into sticky mud when it rains that feature in Kansas. High temperatures, high humidity and lack of shade trees also define Unbound and challenge any competitor. A full gamut of preparations are part of the advanced homework for riders, no matter where the course goes.

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"It's crazy. I'm not even sure if knowing the course will help a lot if there's new minimal maintenance roads. And if it's muddy, it doesn't matter which road it is," defending women's 200 champion Karolina Migoń told Cyclingnews before traveling to Emporia for a third time.

"It's the same for everyone. I hope for the best, and I hope that maybe we won't get horrendous conditions on the course, but of course I will prepare for that as well."

The prize purse for elites at Unbound 200 has doubled to $60,000, shared equally between pro women's and men's fields, and Grand Prix series points keep elites interested as well. They'll also share the same route with the annual migration of nearly 2,000 amateurs, and another 2,500 will compete in four other distances in Kansas the same day.

MMRs, climbs and a familiar finish

Women's 2025 Unbound Gravel 200 winner navigates the rolling terrain as a race vehicle follows for the livestream (Image credit: Life Time)

For the 20th anniversary, Life Time, which owns and operates Unbound Gravel, mixed famous climbs in the south with chunkier terrain in the north for a new hybrid course. The year's 200-mile course comes in at 207 miles (333km) with over 9,000 feet (2,743m) of climbing. The climbs are deceiving, as sharp ravines and washouts are hidden in what appears to be flat prairie, the elevation gain adding up from relentless technical descents and ascents.

"It's a lot of rollers that are consistently going up. There's little steep, punchy climbs where you come out of a little creek crossing, and it's just a rough climb, like a little gut kick you can have. They're not long, but they're technical. They sometimes make you really wish you had a mountain bike," Mohn, a native Emporian, told Cyclingnews.

The overall route heads to the south and west and then makes a swooping loop in a clockwise direction to a northernmost point at Council Grove.

Familiar Texaco and Towers climbs return on the route, both in the first 65 miles of the course. Yy Road signals Towers climb just 15 miles in, known for chunky rocks and creek crossings.

The first Feed Zone and Checkpoint for riders comes in the Madison area after 40 miles, and then it's uphill for nearly 20 miles for Texaco Hill. Mohn said these areas are where many of the stunning views of the prairielands and cowboy culture come into view.

"Every time I ride to the top of Towers climb I have goosebumps looking around. It's stunning. It looks like green rolling seas as far as the eye can see in every direction, and it's absolutely beautiful. And we get that same thing at Texaco Hill," Mohn said.

"Texaco, that name comes from all of the oil rigs that are out there in Madison and Greenwood County. That's part of their economic culture down there, along with the open range cattle, and potentially cowboys working the cows to keep them back away from the roads. We have cowboys out on horses in the fields, and if you're lucky enough, you'll get to see them."

The pros have a second Feed Zone at mile 83.5 outside Cassoday, where the course turns north. Another 20-plus miles on, after passing through Matfield Green, a rolling section on Sharps Creek Road follows, which has not been part of the race since 2015. Mohn said it had stunning views, if you take the time to notice, as the route passes cattle country around the small community of Bazaar.

Then comes W Road, a new and unpredictable MMR. This is located closer to the third Feed Zones/Checkpoints, with about 75 miles to go. It is also a road that marks a series of punchy climbs, and lots of grass covering any tyre-gouging ruts.

"The signs will say minimum maintenance road ahead, and this means exactly that, it's not a maintained road," Mohn stressed.

The last two years the route took in nearly 125 more miles to the north, with Council Grove the second and last checkpoint for all riders with 54 miles to go. This year Council Grove marks 36 miles to the finish, after the pros get a third Feed Zone before the town limits.

A stone sign marks a boundary for the famous Flint Hills of Kansas (Image credit: Future / Jackie Tyson)

Lake Kahola is back for the approach to the finish, headwinds making the long open stretch past the dam a foe for tired legs. Gravel turns to pavement in the final two miles once riders return to Emporia via the Emporia State University campus and Highland Hill. A few quick turns lead to a straight finale on Commercial Street.

No matter which direction the route takes, organisers make sure to include a passage through the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, part of the US National Park Service. The prairie is not just wide open grasslands with few trees, but a living ecosystem.

"Kansas is known as a flyover state, but it's an incredibly beautiful state. The Tall Grass Preserve is one of the few last standing tall grasses in the world, and it's right here out my back door," Mohn noted.

This sea of grass used to cover North America's central plains tens of thousands of years ago. Only a few regions in the world have preserved these prairielands, including the Flint Hills, where plants endure extreme weather conditions and sustain swaths of wildlife, from bison, deer and gophers to endangered bird species.

"When you get to the top of a climb and you're kind of like 'I'm done' and your head is down. That is where you should pick your head up and like look around, it's stunning."

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