Giro d'Italia Donne unveil route with an aim to return to Women's WorldTour

Mikayla Harvey, Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Marianne Vos in the best young rider, overall and points jerseys in the 2020 Giro Donne

The new organisers of the Giro Rosa — now the Giro d’Italia Donne — PMG Sports/Starlight, today revealed details of the ten stages of this year’s 32nd edition of the race.

As well as details of the parcours of the 2021 edition, starting on July 2nd and finishing on July 11th, the new organisers also set out a three-year plan for the race as well as a renewed commitment to live coverage.

"The 2021 edition of the Giro d'Italia for Women is the first step in a three-year project that aims to bring to light and enhance all the existing excellences of the women's cycling world, which has nothing to envy to the male one for technical quality and dignity,” Roberto Ruini founder of PMG Sports and director general of the Giro d’Italia Donne is reported to have said.

“PMG Sport wants to be the sounding board of this value, giving a voice not only to the winners but to all the athletes, because each of them has a story worthy of being told and listened to.”

Now a 2.Pro race — after being forced into demotion due to a lack of live coverage at the 2020 edition — the new Giro d’Italia Donne organisers said in a press conference that they hoped to bring live coverage of this year’s race and to return to WWT status next year.

The event is already listed as part of the 2022 UCI Women's WorldTour, however, Cyclingnews understands that the live television requirements must be met this year in order for the event to be officially accepted back on the top-tier calendar.

144 riders from 24 teams will participate in the race, covering over 1,000km over the course of ten stages. The race will traverse four Italian regions: Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Ruini added, "Our goal as organizers, shared with FCI and UCI, is to give maximum prominence to this great sporting event with all the means at our disposal”

“The value and beauty of this race deserve it, an undisputed heritage that deserves the right attention and particular care, just as its audience deserves it. We with PMG sport have been following and promoting the race since 2017 by producing and distributing his story in images all over the world. A long-standing closeness and solid expertise that led us this year to accept the challenge of also taking on the organization...we are building day after day with passion and commitment, supported by Giuseppe Rivolta, historical patron of the Giro, today our Race Director General."

After last year’s race was held under an ever-tightening pandemic situation in Italy, the organisers have guaranteed “Covid-free areas” thanks to air purification and plastic screens.

As ever, jerseys for general classification (maglia rosa), points (ciclamino), mountains (green), and young rider (white) will be awarded as well as a red jersey for the best-placed Italian.

As well as live coverage, which the organisers claim will be broadcast in 150 countries, PMG/Starlight say they have implemented “concrete initiatives to enhance the athletes, such as the overall doubling of all prize pools, high-level hospitality and editorial projects as unpublished behind the scenes to get to know their stories, professionalism and passion more closely.”

They also aim to reduce the environmental impact of the race by using “plastic free and sustainable products, such as washable and recyclable masks, eco-sustainable lunch boxes and catering, 100% recycled water bottles.”

The organisers added that more details are yet to come in a further two press conferences.

Confirmed route of the 2021 Giro d'Italia Donne