Strade Bianche Women LIVE - Vollering, Niewiadoma-Phinney and other favourites to do battle on the white roads of Tuscany

The riders are all together in the opening stages

Vollering and Niewiadoma-Phinney were locked in a tight battle last weekend at Omloop het Nieuwsblad before the FDJ-SUEZ rider romped away in the final metres. Is this set to be the rivalry of the spring? The Polish champion is hoping to distance Vollering today and win the race solo. 'My dream is to cross the finish line first and on my own' - Kasia Niewiadoma renews rivalry with Demi Vollering at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are making their way through a rolling section from Siena to Sant' Andrea a Montecchio, before taking on the first gravel sector.

Here's world champion Magdeleine Vallieres signing on this morning. After her sensation win at the World Championships in Kigali last year, the Canadian is hoping to secure more big results this season. "We're ready to lose everything to try to win everything," she told Cyclingnews earlier this week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Official Start The riders are off. There are just 10 kilometres until the first gravel sector, so not long to get settled in.

In all, there are eleven gravel sectors for the riders to contend with today. There is one five-start sector, the San Martino in Grania and two very important four-star stretches of gravel, Colle Pinzuto and Le Tolfe, which are the final two sectors before the finish. Here's a full list: Vidritta (2.4km)

Bagnaia (4.8km)

Radi (4.4km)

S.Martino in Grania (9.4km)

Monteaperti (0.6km)

Colle Pinzuto (2.4km)

Le Tolfe (1.1km)

Strada del Castagno (0.7km)

Montechiaro (3.3 km)

Neutral Start The riders have a short neutral zone before getting going

It's set to be unseasonably warm today in Siena, with temperatures reaching around 16 degrees celsius. Could that mean we're in for a quick edition?

Since finishing third last year, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has gone on to win both Paris-Roubaix and the Tour de France Femmes. Teaming up once more with Marianne Vos for Strade Bianche, the Frenchwoman is feeling confident in Tuscany. 'I'm sure about myself' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot carries Paris-Roubaix and Tour de France winning confidence into Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

After her storming win at Omloop het Nieuwsblad last week, Vollering comes in as favourite to defend her title. Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney was close to the European Champion last week though. Other riders hoping to challenge include 2025 Tour de France Femmes winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, the SD Worx-ProTime pair of Lotte Kopecky and Anna van der Breggan, Elisa Longo-Borghini and last year's Liége-Bastogne-Liége winner Kim Le Court-Pienaar. Here is Cyclingnews' list of contenders for the race.

After a true festival of gravel last year, when the race organisers ramped up the distance the riders raced on the looser surface, RCS have toned things down for this year, with two fewer gravel sectors on the route. The 6.4km La Piana and 9.3km Serravalle sectors are no more. Could this create more open racing? That's what RCS are hoping for. Get the full picture of the 2026 route here

(Image credit: Getty Images) Last year, it was Demi Vollering who rose victorious from the hellish ramps of the Via Santa Caterina climb into the Piazza del Campo, defeating former team-mate Anna van der Breggan to take her second win at this race. Strade Bianche Women 2025: Demi Vollering powers away from Anna van der Breggen to take thrilling victory in Siena

The riders are due to set off for the neutral start in just under half an hour, while the race proper begins at 10:20 CET.

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2026 women's Strade Bianche. It's set to be a humdinger of a battle on the white roads of Tuscany, with a wide-open fight for glory in Siena.