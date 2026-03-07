Strade Bianche Women LIVE - Vollering, Niewiadoma-Phinney and other favourites to do battle on the white roads of Tuscany

Two fewer gravel sectors and five fewer kilometres, but still a brutal 133km route on offer at Italian Classic on the roads to Siena

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 08: A general view of the peloton competing during the 11st Strade Bianche 2025, Women&#039;s Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m / #UCIWWT / on March 08, 2025 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women 2026 - Preview

Strade Bianche Women 2026 - Route

Strade Bianche Women 2026 profile

Strade Bianche Women 2026 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Race Situation

The riders are taking on the early gravel sectors

The riders are all together in the opening stages

Vollering and Niewiadoma-Phinney were locked in a tight battle last weekend at Omloop het Nieuwsblad before the FDJ-SUEZ rider romped away in the final metres. Is this set to be the rivalry of the spring?

GENT, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 28: Kasia Niewiadoma of CANYON SRAM zondacrypto of Poland, Demi Vollering of FDJ United - SUEZ of Netherlands during the match between Omloop Nieuwsblad v Women Elite at the Gent on February 28, 2026 in Gent Belgium (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are making their way through a rolling section from Siena to Sant' Andrea a Montecchio, before taking on the first gravel sector.

Here's world champion Magdeleine Vallieres signing on this morning.

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Magdeleine Vallieres of Canada and Team EF Education-Oatly signing prior to the 12th Strade Bianche Donne 2026 a 133km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Official Start

In all, there are eleven gravel sectors for the riders to contend with today. There is one five-start sector, the San Martino in Grania and two very important four-star stretches of gravel, Colle Pinzuto and Le Tolfe, which are the final two sectors before the finish.

Neutral Start

It's set to be unseasonably warm today in Siena, with temperatures reaching around 16 degrees celsius. Could that mean we're in for a quick edition?

Since finishing third last year, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has gone on to win both Paris-Roubaix and the Tour de France Femmes. Teaming up once more with Marianne Vos for Strade Bianche, the Frenchwoman is feeling confident in Tuscany.

'I'm sure about myself' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot carries Paris-Roubaix and Tour de France winning confidence into Strade Bianche

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 08: (L-R) Race winner Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ and third place winner Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike congratulate each other on the podium ceremony after the 11st Strade Bianche 2025, Women&#039;s Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m / #UCIWWT / on March 08, 2025 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After her storming win at Omloop het Nieuwsblad last week, Vollering comes in as favourite to defend her title. Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney was close to the European Champion last week though.

Other riders hoping to challenge include 2025 Tour de France Femmes winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, the SD Worx-ProTime pair of Lotte Kopecky and Anna van der Breggan, Elisa Longo-Borghini and last year's Liége-Bastogne-Liége winner Kim Le Court-Pienaar.

After a true festival of gravel last year, when the race organisers ramped up the distance the riders raced on the looser surface, RCS have toned things down for this year, with two fewer gravel sectors on the route.

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 08: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ celebrates at podium as race winner during the 11st Strade Bianche 2025, Women&#039;s Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m / #UCIWWT / on March 08, 2025 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are due to set off for the neutral start in just under half an hour, while the race proper begins at 10:20 CET.

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2026 women's Strade Bianche. It's set to be a humdinger of a battle on the white roads of Tuscany, with a wide-open fight for glory in Siena.

