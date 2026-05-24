Usoa Ostolaza climbs onto Vuelta a Burgos Féminas podium with comeback ride up Lagunas de Neila climb

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Basque rider is ‘thrilled’ to capture first WorldTour podium for Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi

LAGUNAS DE NEILA, SPAIN - MAY 24: Usoa Ostolaza of Spain and Team Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi crosses the finish line during the 11th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2026, Stage 4 a 120km stage from Gumiel de Mercado to Lagunas de Neila 1868m / #UCIWWT / on May 24, 2026 in Lagunas de Neila, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) dug deep to finish third on the final and third overall (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) lost contact with the best on the steepest part of the climb to the Lagunas de Neila, but the Basque climber came back from behind to finish in third place behind Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Premier Tech) and Évita Muzic (FDJ United-Suez).

“We are absolutely thrilled to have secured the team’s first-ever podium finish in a WorldTour stage race. My teammates and the staff have done an incredible job every single day; I had great support, and they put a lot of confidence in me, I am very grateful for that,” the 28-year-old thanked her team.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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