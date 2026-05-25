GP Mazda Schelkens: Charlotte Kool sprints to victory in chaotic finale

Dutch sprinter Charlotte Kool navigated an awkward and unpredictable finale to win the GP Mazda Schelkens, taking her fourth win of the 2026 season.

Human Powered Health looked to have the best lead out heading into the final kilometre before being overhauled by Fenix-Premier Tech in the last few hundred metres. Kool launched an electrifying sprint to take the win in Borsbeek.

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) was second and Kool's teammate Evy Kuijpers third in Borsbeek.

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With a flat but technical course through the outskirts of Antwerp, there was little appetite to see attackers head up the road despite multiple attempts, with teams focused on setting up their sprinters. The first successful move came with 23km to go as Helena Bieber (Carbonbike Giordana Sofré) broke clear of the peloton’s clutches.

The sprint teams feared that they had made a mistake in chasing back the lone attacker in the closing stages, as Bieber held a 30-second lead heading into the final 4km.

A large crash taking out the back-half of the peloton didn't help matters, but an acceleration on the final short cobbled sector with 2.5km left brought Bieber back to set up the expected sprint finish.

Human Powered Health moved to the front in the final kilometre and looked in control as they looked to position Coles-Lyster for the final sweeping bend.

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However, Kuijpers unleashed an impressive acceleration with Kool in her wheel, allowing the two-time Tour de France Femmes stage winner to sprint to victory.

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