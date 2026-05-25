GP Mazda Schelkens: Charlotte Kool sprints to victory in chaotic finale

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Dutch rider takes her fourth win of the season after a perfect lead-out

Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Team Fenix-Premier Tech celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 6th Scheldeprijs 2026, Women&#039;s Elite a 130.3km one day race from Schoten to Schoten
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Dutch sprinter Charlotte Kool navigated an awkward and unpredictable finale to win the GP Mazda Schelkens, taking her fourth win of the 2026 season.

Human Powered Health looked to have the best lead out heading into the final kilometre before being overhauled by Fenix-Premier Tech in the last few hundred metres. Kool launched an electrifying sprint to take the win in Borsbeek.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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