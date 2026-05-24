USA Crits: Marlies Mejias and Bryan Gomez sprint to victory at Streets of Fire Criterium to open final weekend of racing in Winston-Salem

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Gomez moves up to second overall with one race remaining in the series

Marlies Mejias (Virginia&#039;s Blue Ridge TWENTY28) wins USA Crits Streets of Fire Criterium
Marlies Mejias (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) wins USA Crits Streets of Fire Criterium (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS)
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Marlies Mejias (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) and Bryan Gomez (Foundation Cycling New York) each sprinted to their first USA Crits victories of the season Friday evening at the Streets of Fire Criterium in Winston-Salem, the seventh stop on the eight-event series calendar.

Cuban-born Mejias had time to celebrate her win, taking a quick look behind her before raising her arm as she crossed the line. Laurel Rathburn (Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing) was second and Elizabeth Castaño (One Hart Racing-Nashville Local Cycling) rounded out the podium.

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Pro women - Top 10

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty28

42:12

2

Laurel Rathbun (USA) Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing

+02

3

Elizabeth Castaño (Col) One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling

+02

4

Elizabeth Castaño (Col) One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling

+03

5

Yarely Salazar, Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing

+04

6

Liza Ray (USA) Kingdom Elite Racing

+04

7

Elizabeth Harden, Kingdom Elite Racing

+05

8

Emma Frost, Piedmont University

+05

9

Rebecca Lang, Team Winston Salem - Flow

+06

10

Claire Abrey (Can) Team Winston Salem - Flow

+06

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Pro men - Top 10

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Bryan Gomez (Col) Foundation Cycling New York

44:32

2

Leonardo Andrés Méndez Benítez, Foundation Cycling New York

+0

3

Maddox Simmons, Chaney Windows and Doors Big Shark pb Pastaria

+0

4

Preston Eye, Clif Family Drifters Cycling

+01

5

Kyle Tiesler, Team Winston Salem

+02

6

Leonel Quintero Arteaga (Ven) MC Cycling Team

+02

7

Brandon Feehery, South Chicago Wheelmen

+02

8

Johan Gomez, La Parrilla/Arias Racing

+02

9

Edward Fritzinger, The Racing Division p/b PACE Coaching Co.

+02

10

Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing)

+03

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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