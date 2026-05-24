Antwerp Port Epic Ladies: Femke Markus solos to victory in SD Worx-Protime podium sweep

Femke Markus soloed to victory at the Antwerp Port Epic Ladies, leading a podium sweep for the SD Worx-Protime team with Marta Lach taking second and Femke Gerritse at the fourth edition of the one-day Belgian race.

Markus made her move, her third of the day, from a select lead group with 26 kilometres to go, and had plenty of time to celebrate her second professional victory. Lach took the field sprint, crossing the line over two minutes later.

Crashes disrupted the field often as they tackled the 40 hybrid cobble and gravel sectors on the 143km course over windy and exposed roads. Hot temperatures added to the challenge for the riders.

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SD Worx strung out the peloton early in the race with Markus joining the attack of Anneke Dijkstra (VolkerWessels) after some 50 kilometres of racing. The duo worked well together even after Markus crashed with 85km to go.

The dwindling peloton led by Fenix-Premier Tech reeled in the pair of escapees with 75 kilometres to go. More attacks continued at the front of the 35-rider pack, with Markus going into another move, this time with Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Premier Tech) and Malwina Maul (Cofidis). But once again, the move was brought back by a select group of chasers.

The front select group stayed together until Markus was finally able to get away and stay away for the win.

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