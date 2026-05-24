Antwerp Port Epic Ladies: Femke Markus solos to victory in SD Worx-Protime podium sweep

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Marta Lach is second and Femke Gerritse in one-day Belgian race

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM - MAY 24: Femke Markus of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 4th Antwerp Port Epic Ladies 2026 a 138km one day race from Antwerpen to Antwerpen on May 24, 2026 in Antwerpen, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Femke Markus (SD Worx-Protime) wins Antwerp Port Epic Ladies (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Femke Markus soloed to victory at the Antwerp Port Epic Ladies, leading a podium sweep for the SD Worx-Protime team with Marta Lach taking second and Femke Gerritse at the fourth edition of the one-day Belgian race.

Markus made her move, her third of the day, from a select lead group with 26 kilometres to go, and had plenty of time to celebrate her second professional victory. Lach took the field sprint, crossing the line over two minutes later.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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