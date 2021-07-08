Marianne Vos: 30 remarkable stage victories at the Giro d'Italia Donne - Gallery

While sports fans watch and wait in anticipation to see if Mark Cavendish will equal Eddy Merckx’s record 34 stage wins at the Tour de France, over the border in Italy, another cycling icon, Marianne Vos, has notched up a remarkable 30th career stage victory on stage 7 at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

Vos is racing her 16th season in the professional peloton and has been one of the best riders in the world for well over a decade, with 12 world championship titles across three disciplines - road, cyclo-cross and track - along with two gold medals in road and track racing at the Olympic Games.

Vos has also won three overall titles at the Giro d'Italia Donne - 2011, 2012 and 2014 - and holds the record for stage victories, an account to which she continues to add with a remarkable 30th career win in Puegnago del Garda on Thursday.

Vos' ability to sprint, climb, breakaway and time trial makes her one of the most captivating riders of all time, and when it comes to the Giro d'Italia Donne - she has done it all.

1. July 8, 2007: Stage 2

Marianne Vos wins stage 2 at the 2007 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Correggio to Correggio, 125.7km

Wearing the rainbow bands of what was her first elite road race world championship jersey, Vos was racing for DSB Bank and won her first stage of the Giro d'Italia Donne, stage 2, from a reduced bunch sprint to beat Diana Ziliute (Safi-Pasta Zara) and Oenone Wood (T-Mobile).

It was her debut at the Italian stage race but the world already knew that she was capable of such success.

2. July 6, 2010: Stage 5

Marianne Vos wins stage 5 at the 2010 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Orta San Giulio to Pettenasco, 122km

After missing the Giro d’Italia Donne for two seasons, Vos returned to the event with Nederland Bloeit in 2010 to secure back-to-back stage wins, beginning with the mountainous stage 5 in what was a solo win in Pettenasco by one second over Tatiana Guderzo (Valdarno Umbria) and eight seconds ahead of Judith Arndt (Columbia Women).

It was an important victory that saw Vos break Ina Teutenberg's winning streak and take the overall race lead.

3. July 7, 2010: Stage 6

Marianne Vos wins stage 6 at the 2010 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Gallarate to Arcisate, 116.7km

The next day, Vos took her second stage win of the 2010 Giro d’Italia Donne on stage 6 in Arcisate, this time winning a three-up sprint ahead of Judith Arndt (Columbia Women) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara) to keep her overall lead.

"I am very happy for the victory today, although I think the next stages of the Giro will certainly be decisive. There are still a lot of riders in contention, and it is a very open Giro," Vos said.

4. July 1, 2011: Stage 1

Marianne Vos wins stage 1 at 2011 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Giro Donne)

Roma to Velletri, 81.7km

Vos stamped her authority on the 2011 Giro Donne, winning the opening stage from Roma to Velletri and pulling on the first leader’s jersey. She flew up the cobbled finishing straight and won by several metres ahead of Ina Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad Women), Emma Johansson (Hitec Products-UCK) and Elizabeth Armitstead [Deignan] (Garmin-Cervelo).

“The finish of the stage suited me and my form is great. My Giro couldn’t have started better and now I hope to keep the race leader’s jersey for as long as possible," Vos said.

5. July 3, 2011: Stage 3

Marianne Vos wins stage 3 at the 2021 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Giro Donne)

Potenza Piceana to Fermo, 104.3km

Another solo victory saw Vos win a punchy stage 3 into Fermo by 19 seconds ahead of Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo). Judith Arndt (HTC HighRoad) finished 2:50 back in third place. The win was all the more sweet because Vos took back the maglia rosa lost during the previous day's stage 2.

"It was a very difficult stage, especially in the final part. I'm really pleased to have regained the pink jersey. I hope to keep it for as long as possible, but I will take it day by day," said Vos.

6. July 6, 2011: Stage 6

Marianne Vos wins stage 6 at the 2011 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Giro Donne)

Fontanellato to Piacenza, 128km

Showing her versatility, Vos won the bunch sprint to take the stage 6 win ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) and Ina Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) in Piacenza. She continued her domination of the race, winning her third stage of the event while wearing the maglia rosa of race leader.

7. July 7, 2011: Stage 7

Marianne Vos wins stage 7 at the 2011 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Giro Donne)

Rovato to Grosotto, 127.5km

Vos took her seventh career stage win at the Giro d’Italia Donne in a solo victory into Grosotto. She took a solo victory on a stage which tackled the feared Passo Mortirolo ascent. She crossed the line 1:13 ahead of Tatiana Guderzo (Mcipollini-Giordana) and an additional eight seconds ahead of Lucinda Brand (AA Drink-Loentien).

"The pink jersey provides a special emotion," said Vos. "And today it was this jersey which gave me the strength to win."

8. July 9, 2011: Stage 9

Marianne Vos wins stage 9 at 2011 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Giro Donne)

Aglie to Ceresole Reale, 114.8km

Unbreakable Vos! She capped off an incredible performance with a stage 9 win in Ceresole Reale, her fifth stage win in nine days. She crossed the line 12 seconds ahead of Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) and 22 seconds ahead of Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad).

The next day, after finishing third in the closing time trial in San Francesco Al Campo, Vos won her first of three overall titles at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

9. June 29, 2012: Stage 1

Napoli to Terracina, 139.1km

Picking up right where she left off, Vos winning stage 1 and pulling on the first leader’s jersey at the 2012 Giro d’Italia Donne. This time under the colours of Rabobank, Vos sprinted to victory ahead of Shelley Olds (AA Drink-Leontien) and Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) in Terracina.

10. June 30, 2012: Stage 2

Marianne Vos wins stage 2 at 2012 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Rome to Rome, 7.2km (ITT)

Wearing the maglia rosa after winning stage 1, Vos stormed to victory in the short 7.2km time trial beating discipline specialists Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon) by five seconds and Judith Arndt (Orica-AIS) by 12 seconds in Rome.

11. July 2, 2012: Stage 4

Marianne Vos wins stage 4 at the 2012 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Giro Donne)

Montecatini Terme to Montecatini Alto, 98km

After winning the bunch sprint and the time trial, Vos went on to win stage 4 on the summit of Montecatini Alto crossing the line 1:26 ahead of Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) and 1:33 ahead of Tatiana Guderzo (Mcipollini-Giambenini) to regain her lead in the overall classification.

12. July 5, 2012: Stage 7

Marianne Vos wins stage 7 at the 2012 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Voghera to Castagnola delle Lanze, 129.1km

Vos formed part of a small front group the sprinted to the line in Castagnola delle Lanze where she won stage 7 ahead of Emma Johansson (Hitec-Products) and Fabiana Luperini (Faren-Honda).

13. July 6, 2012: Stage 8

Marianne Vos wins stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Mornago to Lonate Pozzolo, 116.2km

A three-rider breakaway sprinted for the stage 8 win in Lonate Pozzolo with Vos took the victory ahead of Judith Arndt (Orica-AIS) and Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon).

The nine-day race concluded in Bergamo the next day where Vos won the points classification and her second overall title at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

14. July 2, 2013: Stage 3

Marianne Vos wins stage 3 at the 2013 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Cerro al Volturno to Cerro al Volturno, 93.6km

Vos retained her overall classification lead following a solo stage 3 victory by 45 seconds ahead of Claudia Lichtenberg (Tibco-To The Top) and Tatiana Guderzo (Mcipollini-Giordana) at Cerro al Volturno.

15. July 3, 2013: Stage 4

Marianne Vos wins stage 4 at the 2013 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Monte San Vito to Castelfidardo, 137.2km

Vos maintained her overall lead following stage 4 where she won by three seconds ahead of Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) in Castelfidardo.

16. July 6, 2013: Stage 7

Marianne Vos wins stage 7 at 2013 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Corbetta to Corbetta, 120km

Vos took her third and last victory of the 2013 Giro d’Italia Donne on stage 7 from a bunch sprint ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Shelley Olds (Tibco-To The Top) in Corbetta. She finished sixth overall and won the points classification jersey.

17. July 5, 2014: Stage 1

Marianne Vos wins stage 1 at the 2014 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Giro Rosa)

S. Maria a Vico to S. Maria a Vico, 95.2km

After her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten won the prologue, Vos opened her account with a stage 1 victory to take the maglia rosa during the 2014 Giro d’Italia Donne. This time she took a solo win by four seconds ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) and five seconds ahead of her Rabobank teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in S. Maria a Vico.

18. July 8, 2014: Stage 4

Marianne Vos wins stage 4 at the 2014 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Giro Rosa)

Alba Adriatica to Jesi, 118km

Photo finish! Vos increased her lead in the overall classification after winning stage 4 ahead of Shelley Olds (Ale Cipollini) and her Rabobank teammate Lucinda Brand in Jesi.

"The photo finish had to decide," Vos told Cyclingnews. "Initially it seemed to be Lucinda but I eventually won by milimeters. These victories (it was Rabo-Liv's fourth) make for a good atmosphere in the team."

19. July 9, 2014: Stage 5

Marianne Vos wins stage 5 at the 2014 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Giro Rosa)

Jesi to Cesenatico, 118.3km

Vos won the stage 5 at the 2014 Giro d'Italia Donne in what was the third stage win for the Rabo-Liv champion in the Italian stage race. She edged Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) and Shelley Olds (Alé-Cipollini) and on the line in Cesenatico. She also kept the pink jersey.

20. July 11, 2014: Stage 7

Marianne Vos wins 2014 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Giro Rosa)

Aprica to Chiavenna, 91.8km

Vos won her fourth stage that year on stage 7 from a bunch sprint a head of Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS).

Although she lost some time over the final two stages, she secured her third overall title upon the conclusion of stage 9 at Madonna del Ghisallo ahead of her two Rabobank teammates Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Anna van der Breggen.

21. July 13, 2018: Stage 8

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) won the eighth stage at the 2018 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

San Giorgio di Perlena to Breganze, 121.6km

Vos took a nearly two-year hiatus from the sport citing burnout and injury, and after a three-year absence from the GIro d’Itaila Donne, she returned in 2018 under the Waowdeals banner and won stage 8 into Breganze. Vos, the European Champion at the time, was part of a breakaway that got away in the technical descent after the final climb of the day and reached the finish line where she outsprinted Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).

22. July 6, 2019: Stage 2

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 at the 2019 Giro Rosa in Viu (Image credit: Getty Images)

Viù to Viù, 76.3km

Many regard 2019 as one of Vos’ strongest seasons since returning from a hiatus in 2016. At the Giro d’Italia Donne while racing for CCC-Liv, Vos won her first if four stages during stage 2 into Viu where she proved to be faster on the uphill finish than Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).

23. July 7, 2019: Stage 3

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 3 at the 2019 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sagliano Micca to Piedicavallo, 104.1km

Vos won her second stage on an uphill finish in Piedicavallo were she caught and passed breakaway rider Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) on the line. Kennedy, who had celebrated victory too soon, settled for second while Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla) finished third.

"When I launched the sprint, I actually thought it was going to be too late," said Vos after the stage. "It was still such a big gap to Lucy. But then we entered those final steep 100 metres on the cobbles, and when Lucy put her arm in the air, I just had more speed and came around. It was crazy, and heartbreaking for Lucy.”

24. July 11, 2019: Stage 7

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints to win stage 7 at the 2019 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cornedo Vicentino to San Giorgio di Perlena/Fara Vicentino, 131.5km

Vos was fastest on the uphill finish of stage 7 in Fara Vicentino after a nervous hilly stage with lots of attacks. Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) finished second ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

"I had to really dig deep today," said Vos after the stage. "It was a beautiful stage, hard from the beginning, with constant attacks in the final. I tried to cruise with some of them, and then on the last climb, I just tried to do the right things. I made the right move, and actually couldn't believe I had it."

25. July 14, 2019: Stage 10

Marianne Vos wins her fourth stage at stage 10 of the 2019 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

San Vito al Tagliamento to Udine, 120km

Vos closed out a successful 2019 Giro d’Italia Donne with a stage 10 win on the cobbled roads of Udine where she finished one second ahead of Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) and Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal).

26. September 13, 2020: Stage 3

Marianne Vos wins stage 3 at the 2020 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Santa Fiora to Assisi, 138km

The 2020 Giro d’Italia Donne was held in the autumn as part of the late-season revised calendar. Stage 3 finished with a short but punishingly steep climb into Assisi. After the peloton entered the final kilometre together, a group of six riders dropped the rest on the 15 per cent slopes.

In the end, Vos was the strongest, beating Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) to the line and taking her 26th Giro Donne stage win.

27. September 15, 2020: Stage 5

Marianne Vos wins stage 5 at the 2020 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Terracina to Terracina, 110.3km

Vos added a second stage win to the 2020 edition of the Giro d'Italia Donne in Terracina.

She artfully negotiated a tricky run into the line on stage 5 to take the victory, winning the sprint ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo).

“I had good memories already here and I have to say it was not an easy stage with the climb and we tried to make it hard,” said Vos. “My teammates did a really hard pace on the climb to split the field … and I am very happy to finish it off.”

28 - September 16, 2020: Stage 6

Marianne Vos wins stage 6 at the 2020 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Torre del Greco to Nola, 87.8km

Vos took her third victory the following day on the streets of Nola where she won another sprint ahead of Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal).

Her CCC-Liv team chased a solo attack by Maria Novolodskaya (Cogeas Mettler Look). The 21-year-old Russian still had a sizable advantage with 4km to go but then crashed on the run-in to the finish, putting an end to her hopes of victory.

29. July 4, 2021: Stage 3

Marianne Vos wins stage 3 at the 2021 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Casale Monferrato to Ovada, 135km

Under her new Jumbo-Visma colours, Vos’ secured her 29th career stage win at the 2021 Giro d’Italia Donne on the streets of Ovada where she beat Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo), Liane Lippert (Team DSM) and Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) in a breakaway sprint.

Vos pointed a finger to the sky when she crossed the line in dedication to cyclo-cross rider Jolien Verschueren who had passed away two days earlier.

“Of course, it is incredible to win 29 times, when you still can do your passion and do what you love. It is so strange to lose Jolien Verschueren this week due to cancer," Vos said.

"We are here and we think we suffer, but there is so much more in life. I thought about her, and that gave me extra power, I knew how dedicated she was, and I wanted to do a special race for her."

30. July 8, 2021: Stage 7

Marianne Vos wins stage 7 at the 2021 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sporazocco di Gacardo to Puegnago del Garda, 109.6km

Vos won stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia Donne at Puegnago del Garda. On the final climb of a punchy circuit, the Dutch star followed the acceleration of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) with one kilometre to go and then launched her own sprint with 200 metres to go to take what was her 30th career victory at the Giro d'Italia Donne. Anna van der Breggen crossed the line in third place at Puegnago del Garda.

“It is an incredible number, but it is not really something I was thinking of. You know, every day is a new day in the Giro, and every day you have to be ready to focus, to fight and to get there," Vos said.