'That crash scared me' – Evie Richards resting up after hard fall at Nové Město Mountain Bike World Cup

News
By published

Fall came as British rider was racing in second place as she pursued XCO winner Laura Stigger

Britain&#039;s Evie Richards competes in the Women&#039;s elite Cross-country Olympic race as part of the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Crans-Montana on September 13, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)
Evie Richards at the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Evie Richards (Trek-Unbroken XC) crashed on the second-last lap of the XCO race at the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike Series in Nové Město it was one of those moments when you hold your breath.

Richards had been in hot pursuit of leading rider Laura Stigger (Specialized Factory Racing) during lap six of seven, but then off-camera there was a crash. The first sign of this was a yellow flag and Richards' bike being lifted over the barrier and off the course, with the rider also lying largely obscured behind a wide section of material course marker.

Latest Videos From
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.