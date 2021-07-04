Trending

Giro d'Italia Donne: Marianne Vos wins stage 3 in Ovada

By

Anna van der Breggen maintains overall lead

Stage 3: Casale Monferrato - Ovada

Image 1 of 36

Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team stage winner celebrates at arrival

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 3 at Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 36

Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) in the maglia rosa at stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey at start during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) in the maglia rosa at stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange at start during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada Team Presentation GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange) ahead of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Elena Cecchini of Italy of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elena Cecchini stage 3 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 The peloton during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx Purple Points Jersey at start during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wearing the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Demi Vollering of Netherlands Green Points Jersey Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) in the maglia rosa at stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Mikayla Harvey of New Zealand and Canyon SRAM Racing Team during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mikayla Harvey stage 3 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx white best young jersey during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada Car Feed Zone GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Naimh Fisher Black in the white best young rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Italian Champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange at start during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada Team Presentation GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Amanda Spratt (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand white best young jersey Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx Purple Points Jersey Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey Demi Vollering of Netherlands Green Mountain Jersey at start during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The jerseys at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 The peloton during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada Rain Landscape GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton roll out for stage 3 in the rain (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada Car Feed Zone GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Green Mountain Jersey at start during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Demi Vollering in the green mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Demi Vollering of Netherlands Green Points Jersey Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) in the maglia rosa at stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 La Curinier of France and Arkea Pro Cycling Team Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Green Mountain Jersey Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) in the maglia rosa at stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Demi Vollering of Netherlands Green Points Jersey Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) in the maglia rosa at stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo at start during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Italian Champion Elisa Longo Borghini at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Ruth Winder of United States and Team Trek Segafredo during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ruth Winder during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Mikayla Harvey of New Zealand and Canyon SRAM Racing Team leads The Peloton during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mikayla Harvey during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Brodie Chapman of Australia and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope attack in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Brodie Chapman during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon SRAM Racing Team suffers a mechanical problem after crash during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Chabbey part of a crash during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lucinda Brand during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Silvia Zanardi of Italy and Team Bepink The Peloton stopped after a crash during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

A crash during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Green Mountain Jersey leads The Peloton during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Demi Vollering setting pace at the front of the field during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team Liane Lippert of Germany and Team DSM in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) leads the four-rider breakaway at stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team Liane Lippert of Germany and Team DSM Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Liane Lippert (Team DSM) in the breakaway during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team Liane Lippert of Germany and Team DSM Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon SRAM Racing Team in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lucinda Brand leads the breakaway during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team Liane Lippert of Germany and Team DSM Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon SRAM Racing Team in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne- Four riders in the breakaway are Lucinda Brand, Marianne Vos, Liane Lippert and Elisa Chabbey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team Liane Lippert of Germany and Team DSM Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon SRAM Racing Team in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne- Four riders in the breakaway are Lucinda Brand, Marianne Vos, Liane Lippert and Elisa Chabbey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team stage winner celebrates at arrival Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - her 29th career stage win in the Italian stage race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team stage winner celebrates at arrival Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - her 29th career stage win in the Italian stage race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - her 29th career stage win in the Italian stage race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 36

OVADA ITALY JULY 04 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 3 a 135km stage from Casale Monferrato to Ovada GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 04 2021 in Ovada Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - her 29th career stage win in the Italian stage race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne, her 29th career victory at the Italian race. 

The 34-year-old Dutchwoman easily won the sprint of a breakaway of four that got away on the hardest climb of the day with 47 kilometres to go and continually increased their advantage over a reduced peloton. Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) was second, Liane Lippert (Team DSM) third, Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) finished fourth.

At 3:18 minutes behind the winning breakaway, Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) won the bunch sprint for fifth place ahead of Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) and Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team). Due to the large time gap, Chabbey moved up to fourth overall at 2:41 minutes behind maglia rosa Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx).

Vos pointed a finger to the sky when she crossed the line in dedication to cyclo-cross rider Jolien Verschueren who had passed away two days earlier.

“Of course, it is incredible to win 29 times, when you still can do your passion and do what you love. It is so strange to lose Jolien Verschueren this week due to cancer," Vos said.

"We are here and we think we suffer, but there is so much more in life. I thought about her, and that gave me extra power, I knew how dedicated she was, and I wanted to do a special race for her."

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 3:31:24
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
3Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
4Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:03:18
6Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
7Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
8Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
9Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
10Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx

