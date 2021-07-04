Giro d'Italia Donne: Marianne Vos wins stage 3 in Ovada

Image 1 of 36 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 3 at Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 36 Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) in the maglia rosa at stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 36 Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) in the maglia rosa at stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 36 Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange) ahead of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 36 Elena Cecchini stage 3 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 36 The peloton during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 36 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wearing the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 36 Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) in the maglia rosa at stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 36 Mikayla Harvey stage 3 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 36 Naimh Fisher Black in the white best young rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 36 Italian Champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 36 Amanda Spratt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 36 The jerseys at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 36 The peloton roll out for stage 3 in the rain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 36 Elisa Longo Borghini during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 36 Demi Vollering in the green mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 36 Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) in the maglia rosa at stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 36 Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) in the maglia rosa at stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 36 Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) in the maglia rosa at stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 36 Italian Champion Elisa Longo Borghini at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 36 Ruth Winder during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 36 Mikayla Harvey during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 36 Brodie Chapman during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 36 Elisa Chabbey part of a crash during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 36 Lucinda Brand during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 36 A crash during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 36 Demi Vollering setting pace at the front of the field during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 36 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) leads the four-rider breakaway at stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 36 Liane Lippert (Team DSM) in the breakaway during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 36 Lucinda Brand leads the breakaway during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 36 Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne- Four riders in the breakaway are Lucinda Brand, Marianne Vos, Liane Lippert and Elisa Chabbey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 36 Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne- Four riders in the breakaway are Lucinda Brand, Marianne Vos, Liane Lippert and Elisa Chabbey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 36 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - her 29th career stage win in the Italian stage race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 36 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - her 29th career stage win in the Italian stage race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 36 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - her 29th career stage win in the Italian stage race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 36 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - her 29th career stage win in the Italian stage race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne, her 29th career victory at the Italian race.

The 34-year-old Dutchwoman easily won the sprint of a breakaway of four that got away on the hardest climb of the day with 47 kilometres to go and continually increased their advantage over a reduced peloton. Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) was second, Liane Lippert (Team DSM) third, Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) finished fourth.



At 3:18 minutes behind the winning breakaway, Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) won the bunch sprint for fifth place ahead of Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) and Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team). Due to the large time gap, Chabbey moved up to fourth overall at 2:41 minutes behind maglia rosa Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx).



Vos pointed a finger to the sky when she crossed the line in dedication to cyclo-cross rider Jolien Verschueren who had passed away two days earlier.



“Of course, it is incredible to win 29 times, when you still can do your passion and do what you love. It is so strange to lose Jolien Verschueren this week due to cancer," Vos said.

"We are here and we think we suffer, but there is so much more in life. I thought about her, and that gave me extra power, I knew how dedicated she was, and I wanted to do a special race for her."

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 3:31:24 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 4 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:03:18 6 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 7 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 8 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 9 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 10 Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team