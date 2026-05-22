'Looking for opportunities' – Liv-AlUla-Jayco head to Giro d’Italia Women with balanced lineup and Italian leader

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Monica Trinca Colonel to lead Australian squad's GC charge as Georgia Baker aims for sprint success

Monica Trinca Colonel during La Vuelta Feminina 2026
Monica Trinca Colonel during La Vuelta Feminina 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian Women’s WorldTour team Liv-AlUla-Jayco will head to the Giro d’Italia Women with multiple goals as the squad chases stage wins and a top General Classification result with Italian climber Monica Trinca Colonel.

The Giro d’Italia Women begins on Saturday, May 30th, and features nine stages with a mix of sprint opportunities and tough mountain stages, including a penultimate day which climbs the Colle delle Finestre before a finish in Sestriere. There will also be an eye-catching mountain time-trial to Nevegal on stage 4.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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