Trending

Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank withdraw from Giro d'Italia Donne due to COVID-19 positive

By

US-registered team follow Bizkaia-Durango in leaving as second case hits Italian stage race

The TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank squad at the Giro Donne
The TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank squad at the Giro Donne (Image credit: TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)

Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank have pulled out of the Giro d'Italia Donne after a COVID-19 positive case was discovered in the team. 

The US-registered women’s team is the second squad to abandon the Giro Donne after Bizkaia-Durango pulled their last rider and staff out of the race ahead of stage 7 on Thursday due to a COVID-19 case.  

“We have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Giro Donne, following a positive COVID-19 test, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank announced via social media on Friday morning before stage 8 between San Vendemiano and Mortegliano in the northeast of Italy.

Read More

Giro d'Italia Donne: Marianne Vos triumphs with 30th victory on stage 7

Bizkaia-Durango pull last rider out of Giro d'Italia Donne due to COVID-19 positive

Anna van der Breggen eliminates 12 riders from the Giro d'Italia Donne

“We are sad to leave the race, but feel that this is the most responsible course of action in this situation.”

The Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank team in action at the Giro Donne included the USA’s Kristen Faulkner, Lauren Stephens, Clara Honsinger and Emily Newsom, Diana Penuela of Colombia and Britain’s Leah Dixon.

Dixon did not finish Thursday’s seventh stage to Puegnago del Garda after crashing hard during stage 6.

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) leads the race after seven stages with a 2:55 advantage over teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio. Three stages remain before the finish in Cormons on Sunday.