Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank withdraw from Giro d'Italia Donne due to COVID-19 positive

Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank have pulled out of the Giro d'Italia Donne after a COVID-19 positive case was discovered in the team.

The US-registered women’s team is the second squad to abandon the Giro Donne after Bizkaia-Durango pulled their last rider and staff out of the race ahead of stage 7 on Thursday due to a COVID-19 case.

“We have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Giro Donne, following a positive COVID-19 test, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank announced via social media on Friday morning before stage 8 between San Vendemiano and Mortegliano in the northeast of Italy.

“We are sad to leave the race, but feel that this is the most responsible course of action in this situation.”

The Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank team in action at the Giro Donne included the USA’s Kristen Faulkner, Lauren Stephens, Clara Honsinger and Emily Newsom, Diana Penuela of Colombia and Britain’s Leah Dixon.

Dixon did not finish Thursday’s seventh stage to Puegnago del Garda after crashing hard during stage 6.

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) leads the race after seven stages with a 2:55 advantage over teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio. Three stages remain before the finish in Cormons on Sunday.