Giro d'Italia Donne: Lorena Wiebes sprints to stage 5 win
DSM rider beats Norsgaard and Vos as Van der Breggen retains race lead
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has taken her first stage win in the Giro d'Italia Donne, winning the mass sprint on stage 5 in Carugate.
The last survivor from a break of six, Maria Novolodskaya (A.R. Monex), had been caught inside four kilometres to go, setting up a bunch sprint, and Wiebes' DSM team took to the front in the final kilometres.
Coryn Rivera led out the 22-year-old Dutch sprinter who had no trouble holding off Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) and Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) for the stage win.
Anna van der Breggen continues to lead the race overall with a 2:51 advantage over teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio.
“The team controlled the whole race, and we set up a lead-out train. After the last corner, especially Coryn put the speed so high that I only had to sprint for 150 metres, and that was enough,” Wiebes thanked her teammates.
Asked about the points classification, Wiebes denied that she was targeting the cyclamen jersey and said that the team was hunting for stage wins: “Tomorrow is a nice day for Coryn because she is better in the hills. There is another flat stage later, I will go for that. We have a strong team with the other girls as well and will go for more stage wins,” she explained.
More to come...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned)) Team DSM
|2:49:15
|2
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale BTC Ljubljana
|6
|Maria Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT
|7
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|8
|Eleonora Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|9
|Maria Sperotto (ITA) A.R. Mone
|10
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|10:30:08
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|0:02:51
|3
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:03:03
|4
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:53
|5
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:06:12
|6
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:35
|7
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:06:57
|8
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
|0:07:01
|9
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|0:07:22
|10
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:07:24
