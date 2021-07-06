Giro d'Italia Donne: Lorena Wiebes sprints to stage 5 win

Image 1 of 7 Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM takes the sprint to win stage 5 in Carugate (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 7 Silvia Zanardi of Italy and Team Bepink at front of breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 7 Mariia Novolodskaia of Russia and A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling takes a turn in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 7 Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon-SRAM Racing Team in the Green Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 7 Coryn Rivera of United States and Team DSM would lead out her teammate Lorena Wiebes for the stage 5 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 7 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey during 120.1km stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 7 Stage 5 began in Milan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has taken her first stage win in the Giro d'Italia Donne, winning the mass sprint on stage 5 in Carugate.

The last survivor from a break of six, Maria Novolodskaya (A.R. Monex), had been caught inside four kilometres to go, setting up a bunch sprint, and Wiebes' DSM team took to the front in the final kilometres.

Coryn Rivera led out the 22-year-old Dutch sprinter who had no trouble holding off Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) and Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) for the stage win.

Anna van der Breggen continues to lead the race overall with a 2:51 advantage over teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio.

“The team controlled the whole race, and we set up a lead-out train. After the last corner, especially Coryn put the speed so high that I only had to sprint for 150 metres, and that was enough,” Wiebes thanked her teammates.

Asked about the points classification, Wiebes denied that she was targeting the cyclamen jersey and said that the team was hunting for stage wins: “Tomorrow is a nice day for Coryn because she is better in the hills. There is another flat stage later, I will go for that. We have a strong team with the other girls as well and will go for more stage wins,” she explained.

Brief results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned)) Team DSM 2:49:15 2 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale BTC Ljubljana 6 Maria Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT 7 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 8 Eleonora Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 9 Maria Sperotto (ITA) A.R. Mone 10 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM