Giro d'Italia Donne: Lorena Wiebes sprints to stage 5 win

DSM rider beats Norsgaard and Vos as Van der Breggen retains race lead

CARUGATE ITALY JULY 06 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM stage winner celebrates at arrival Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Movistar Team during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 5 a 1201km stage from Milano to Carugate GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 06 2021 in Carugate Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM takes the sprint to win stage 5 in Carugate (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARUGATE ITALY JULY 06 Silvia Zanardi of Italy and Team Bepink in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 5 a 1201km stage from Milano to Carugate GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 06 2021 in Carugate Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Silvia Zanardi of Italy and Team Bepink at front of breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARUGATE ITALY JULY 06 Mariia Novolodskaia of Russia and AR Monex Womens Pro Cycling Team in breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 5 a 1201km stage from Milano to Carugate GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 06 2021 in Carugate Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mariia Novolodskaia of Russia and A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling takes a turn in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARUGATE ITALY JULY 06 Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon SRAM Racing Team Green Mountain Jersey during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 5 a 1201km stage from Milano to Carugate GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 06 2021 in Carugate Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon-SRAM Racing Team in the Green Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARUGATE ITALY JULY 06 Coryn Rivera of United States and Team DSM during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 5 a 1201km stage from Milano to Carugate GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 06 2021 in Carugate Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Coryn Rivera of United States and Team DSM would lead out her teammate Lorena Wiebes for the stage 5 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARUGATE ITALY JULY 06 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 5 a 1201km stage from Milano to Carugate GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 06 2021 in Carugate Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey during 120.1km stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARUGATE ITALY JULY 06 The peloton passing through the traffic at the start in Milan City during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 5 a 1201km stage from Milano to Carugate GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 06 2021 in Carugate Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 5 began in Milan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has taken her first stage win in the Giro d'Italia Donne, winning the mass sprint on stage 5 in Carugate.

The last survivor from a break of six, Maria Novolodskaya (A.R. Monex), had been caught inside four kilometres to go, setting up a bunch sprint, and Wiebes' DSM team took to the front in the final kilometres.

Coryn Rivera led out the 22-year-old Dutch sprinter who had no trouble holding off Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) and Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) for the stage win.

Anna van der Breggen continues to lead the race overall with a 2:51 advantage over teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio.

“The team controlled the whole race, and we set up a lead-out train. After the last corner, especially Coryn put the speed so high that I only had to sprint for 150 metres, and that was enough,” Wiebes thanked her teammates.

Asked about the points classification, Wiebes denied that she was targeting the cyclamen jersey and said that the team was hunting for stage wins: “Tomorrow is a nice day for Coryn because she is better in the hills. There is another flat stage later, I will go for that. We have a strong team with the other girls as well and will go for more stage wins,” she explained.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned)) Team DSM 2:49:15
2Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale BTC Ljubljana
6Maria Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT
7Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
8Eleonora Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
9Maria Sperotto (ITA) A.R. Mone
10Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 10:30:08
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 0:02:51
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:03:03
4Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:53
5Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:06:12
6Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:06:35
7Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:06:57
8Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 0:07:01
9Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 0:07:22
10Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:07:24

