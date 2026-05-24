Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: last-minute mountain attack nets Yara Kastelijn summit finish win and overall victory

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Dutchwoman attacks close to final kilometre of ultra-difficult ascent of Lagunas de Neila

Vuelta a Burgos Fèminas stage 4: Yara Kastelijn sweeps up the win and overall victory
Vuelta a Burgos Fèminas stage 4: Yara Kastelijn sweeps up the win and overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Premier Tech) has swept to overall victory in the Vuelta a Burgos Fèminas after taking the final stage win at the summit finish of Lagunas de Neila.

15 seconds later, Évita Muzic (FDJ United-Suez) finished second on the stage and with it the overall. Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) crossed the line 24 seconds back to take both third place on the stage and on GC.

Muzic had set a hard pace on the steepest part of the climb, riding everyone but Kastelijn off her wheel. Kastelijn then attacked 1.3km from the finish to leave Muzic behind and solo away to victory.

“Muzic set a really high pace and I just tried to follow. I did the same last week in Itzulia with Niedermaier. I waited until two to go, it was not flat, but it was a bit less steep. Then I could go with more speed. When I had a gap, it was just full gas to the finish,” said Kastelijn.

Winless since a stage victory in the 2023 Tour de France Femmes, this is Kastelijn’s first Women’s WorldTour GC victory.

“I felt really strong already last week and also yesterday and today. It was a long time ago that I won a race, so I really, really wanted it. I was super close last week, that was extra motivation to take the win today. I really love to be in Spain, luckily, the weather is a bit better than the last weeks. I’m happy to take the victory home,” Kastelijn said.

Vuelta a Burgos F&amp;eacute;minas stage 4: Evita Muzic and overall winner Yara Kastelijn duelling on the final climb of Lagunas de Neila

Vuelta a Burgos Féminas stage 4: Evita Muzic and overall winner Yara Kastelijn duelling on the final climb of Lagunas de Neila (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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