Norsgaard makes good on prophetic prediction of win at Giro d'Italia Donne

Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) made a prescient statement in her post-race interview, after finishing second to Team DSM’s Lorena Wiebes on the previous day's flat sprint stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia Donne: "Unfortunately, we only got second place, but I am happy. What's next? To win, for sure."

Today, on stage 6 of the race, the 21-year-old Dane came good on that promise, out-sprinting Wiebes’ teammate Coryn Rivera to cross the line in first place in Colico and take her first Giro d’Italia Donne win.

“This is amazing, it could not have gone any better. I am so proud of my team and myself, they always do a fantastic job, and this is the result of really good teamwork,” Norsgaard said after her victory on stage 6.

The former Danish road champion and current time trial champion began her professional career with Cervelo-Bigla in 2018 at the age of 19 where she stayed until the Swiss-registered outfit closed down in 2020.

Since moving to her current team of Movistar for 2021, Norsgaard has had a standout season, rocketing to success with the support of her new teammates. Today’s stage 6 win at the Giro d’Italia Donne is Norsgaard's 15th podium place so far.

Norsgaard has put in dominant performances throughout the 2021 season, including two stage wins and a clean sweep of the classifications at Festival Elsy Jacobs in April, as well as a stage win at the 2.Pro Internationale Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour in May.

A result that eludes the sprinter thus far, however, is a Women’s WorldTour victory. This year’s Giro Donne is Norsgaard’s third outing at the race, however to date she has not yet finished all 10 stages, pulling out after stage 4 in 2018, and after stage 7 in 2020. This year, however, she is happy to be back at the race.

“I am really enjoying it here and love doing the Giro,” she said after the stage. For upcoming stages, Norsgaard said her plan is “maybe another win or another podium.”

Movistar, have opportunities to take stages with both herself and their GC rider, the Norwegian Katrine Aalerud, who Norsgaard describes as, “a really good climber. I hope for her on stage 9.”

The final climb up to Monte Matajur on that day will be fiercely contested by the top climbers, and Norsgaard will not be expected to feature. The sprinter will, however, have a further opportunity on the flatter stage 8 on Friday.

Norsgaard has been twice road and time trial national champion in her career so far and will represent Denmark for the first time at the Olympic Games later this month alongside former teammate Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig.