37,000m of elevation gain in two weeks – How super talent Paul Seixas is ramping up his training ahead of highly anticipated Tour de France debut

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19-year-old French star gives insight into his Sierra Nevada altitude camp before next race on June 7 at the renamed Critérium du Dauphiné

Paul Seixas of Decathlon CMA CGM during the 2026 Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of one of the most anticipated Tour de France debuts in recent memory, 19-year-old French super talent Paul Seixas has been ramping up his training, taking in 1,489km and more than 37,000 metres of elevation gain at altitude camp in the past two weeks.

In 12 days, Seixas will return to racing for the first time since he almost pushed Tadej Pogačar past his limits at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, at what was the Critérium du Dauphiné – now renamed the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes – as part of his final build-up for the Tour.

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Day

Distance

Elevation Gain

Day 1

67.94 km

2,135 m

Day 2

105.97 km

2,793 m

Day 3

101.74 km

3,348 m

Day 4

167.56 km

3,036 m

Day 5

24.37 km

731 m

Day 6

149.62 km

2,633 m

Day 7

161.76 km

4,885 m

Day 8

159.54 km

3,239 m

Day 9

26.26 km

895 m

Day 10

109.44 km

3,614 m

Day 11

231.61 km

5,092 m

Day 12

28.61 km

968 m

Day 13

154.82 km

3,749 m

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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