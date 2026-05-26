Marlen Reusser makes comeback from spinal fracture and targets GC at Giro d'Italia Women

News
By published

Swiss rider leads Movistar alongside Cat Ferguson

Marlen Reusser back in the pink jersey after stage 4 of the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia Women
Reusser wore pink at last year's Giro, but ultimately finished second (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marlen Reusser has recovered from a spinal fracture suffered only last month and will lead Movistar at the upcoming Giro d'Italia Women, her team confirmed.

The Swiss rider fractured a vertebra in the lumbar section of her spine in a heavy crash at the Tour of Flanders on April 5, missing her main early-season goal at La Vuelta Femenina.

Latest Videos From
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.