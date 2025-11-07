Zwift Black Friday – 20% off the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 smart trainer

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner. In fact, November has become a month-long deals event, with plenty of great cycling offers to be found.

The Black Friday weekend itself runs this year from November 28th to December 1st, so be sure to check out our Black Friday bike deals hub for more.

In the meantime, we already have an exclusive deal to share with readers. The Cyclingnews Zwift 'clock changing' exclusive offer can net you big savings on the latest Wahoo smart trainer.

Right now, and until 11:59 pm on November 9th, you can grab up to 20% off the Kickr Core 2, which equates to a brilliant $110/£100/€55 reduction. It's also the cheapest the latest Kickr Core, one of the best smart trainers, has ever been.

Find the exclusive Zwift deal for your territory below. There's no code to enter; simply click the 'View Deal' link, and the discounted price will appear. It's worth noting that, based on our experience, the 'discount' price typically takes around 5-10 seconds to appear once you land on the Zwift website, so don't panic if it appears at full price immediately.

If you are considering upgrading your smart trainer ahead of some structured indoor training sessions this winter, this represents a great way to save some cash on the latest Wahoo trainer.

The deals in brief

The USA deal in detail

Exclusive Save 20% Wahoo Kickr Core 2: was $549.99 now $439.99 at Zwift Read more Read less ▼ This is an exclusive deal we've struck with Zwift, reserved for Cyclingnews readers only. <p>It brings the price of the recently-launched Kickr Core 2, complete with universally compatible Zwift Cog and virtual-shifter Click, down to $439.99. <p>There's no code, just hit the 'view deal' link and you should be served the correct price. The 'discount' price takes a few seconds to show up once you land on the Zwift website, so don't panic if it immediately shows at full price. It brings the price of the recently-launched Kickr Core 2, complete with universally compatible Zwift Cog and virtual-shifter Click, down to $439.99. There's no code, just hit the 'view deal' link and you should be served the correct price. The 'discount' price takes a few seconds to show up once you land on the Zwift website, so don't panic if it immediately shows at full price.

The UK deal in detail

Exclusive Save 20% Wahoo Kickr Core 2: was £499.99 now £399.99 at Zwift Read more Read less ▼ This is an exclusive deal we've struck with Zwift, reserved for Cyclingnews readers only. <p>It brings the already-good-value price of £499.99 down by 20% - or £100 - to just £399.99. This includes the Zwift Cog, which replaces a traditional cassette to enable universal compatibility across Shimano, SRAM, and Campagnolo, no matter how many gears your bike has. It also includes Zwift Click, which converts your bike to virtual shifting when riding in Zwift for a more immersive experience. It brings the already-good-value price of £499.99 down by 20% - or £100 - to just £399.99. This includes the Zwift Cog, which replaces a traditional cassette to enable universal compatibility across Shimano, SRAM, and Campagnolo, no matter how many gears your bike has. It also includes Zwift Click, which converts your bike to virtual shifting when riding in Zwift for a more immersive experience.

The EU deal in detail

Exclusive Save 10% Wahoo Kickr Core 2: was €549.99 now €494.99 at Zwift Read more Read less ▼ This is an exclusive deal we've struck with Zwift, reserved for Cyclingnews readers only. <p>It includes the Zwift Cog and Click system, a universal single sprocket compatible with all drivetrains and virtual shifting buttons for the handlebars. <p>It brings the already-good-value price of €549.99 down by 10% to just €494.99. It includes the Zwift Cog and Click system, a universal single sprocket compatible with all drivetrains and virtual shifting buttons for the handlebars. It brings the already-good-value price of €549.99 down by 10% to just €494.99.

In our Wahoo Kickr Core 2 review, we scored it with an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star score, and it's made even better when paired with the Zwift Cog and Click tech, which makes for effortless set-up and seamless, quiet virtual shifting and in-game navigation.

The Cog and Click system means a wide range of bikes can be easily mounted to the trainer, increasing compatibility for your bikes or family members. The Zwift Click shifters also mean you can control more in app from your handlebars, saving faff and making everything feel that little bit more realistic.

Other indoor training deals

Save 25% Wahoo Kickr Core: was $534.99 now $399.99 at Wahoo Read more Read less ▼ This is a deal on the original Kickr Core if you want to spend just a little less. <p>This is still a very capable smart trainer, available at a discounted price right now. This is still a very capable smart trainer, available at a discounted price right now.

Save 48% Tacx Boost trainer : was $329.99 now $169.99 at Competitive Cyclist Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for a more affordable trainer that will help you get some good workouts ticked off this winter, then the Tacx Boost wheel on trainer could be a good option. Currently, with nearly 50% off, this bundle deal includes the trainer riser block and Garmin speed sensor.

Save 43% Anker Soundcore P20i: was £29.99 now £16.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ These neat earbuds from Anker are 43% off right now with the black version carrying the biggest discount. You can also use the Soundcore app to customise the headphone's functions and charge them using the case.

UK Save 35% Camelbak Podium Sports Water Bottle: was £13 now £8.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Camelbak Podium is a genuinely excellent-value product even at full price. I have bottles that I've had since 2019 that are still utterly leak-proof, and water continues to taste neutral. A perfect accessory for a winter of indoor training.