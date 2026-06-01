By winning the Giro d'Italia, Jonas Vingegaard has had his strongest Tour de France preparation yet – but we still have no idea how he'll compare with Tadej Pogačar

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All the signs say that Jonas Vingegaard will head to the Tour strong and confident, perhaps more so than ever before. But does that mean an all-out battle with Pogacar is coming?

Jonas Vingegaard kisses the Giro d&#039;Italia trophy on the podium in Rome
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Jonas Vingegaard versus Tadej Pogačar. The rivalry that has come to define Grand Tour racing, particularly the Tour de France, for the last half a decade.

Even though the pair may only actually race each other in one or two races per year, one cannot do anything without the other's name being invoked – or, perhaps more accurately, Vingegaard cannot do anything without Pogačar's name being invoked.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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