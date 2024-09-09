Wattbike adds two new, lower-priced indoor bikes to its range

By
published

New Wattbike Proton and Air indoor bikes offer two different platforms aimed at indoor riders and team sports athletes

Wattbike Proton and Air
(Image credit: Wattbike)

Wattbike has added not one, but two new indoor bikes to its range, with the launch of the Wattbike Proton and Wattbike Air. Both are lower priced than Wattbike’s flagship model Atom, at £1,795 and £1,895 respectively. 

Both also give you access to Wattbike’s subscription-free training hub, which offers workouts and training plans. Wattbike says that it has revamped the Wattbike Hub’s contents to coincide with the launch of the new training bikes.

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 