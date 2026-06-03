'It was a good day, but also a hard day' – Anna Van der Breggen defends Giro Women GC lead on Dolomites mountain stage

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Valentina Cavallar provided important support in the final after being in the breakaway

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx - Protime) leads the race during stage 5 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women a 146km stage from Longarone to Sante Stefano di Cadore. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having taken the Giro d'Italia Women overall lead with her stage 4 mountain time trial victory, Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) had to defend the maglia rosa on stage 5, a hard mountain stage through the Dolomites.

With the help of her four teammates, in particular Valentina Cavallar, the 36-year-old finished in the front group of four, not losing any time and crossing the line in second place behind Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez).

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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