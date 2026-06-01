Profound shakeups, spills, splashes and wild wheel changes at Unbound Gravel 2026 - Conclusions on what unravelled and what worked

Unbound Gravel always delivers such a full spectrum of racing performances - from the good, the bad and the ugly. The riders seem to get faster with each edition, this year the signature 200-mile contest celebrating its 20th anniversary, no matter the course direction or conditions.

Speaking of fast, the technological advances with gravel bikes, tyres and components is as much of a whirlwind of forward motion as the riders who work their magic on the equipment come race day. Gravel has gone aero. Tyres and wheels are bigger, bikes are lighter and riders just go faster.

The simple little outing for 34 men in 2006 has ballooned to more than 5,000 participants, pros and amateurs, who compete in five ride distances. Unbound Gravel 200 is still the showcase event for the Life Time Grand Prix. Unbound XL, the 350-mile overnight race, has boomed to 234 starters, the biggest XL yet as compared to 180 starters last year.

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On the latest fast machines, the Specialized Off-road squad dominated the elite men's and women's races - all five of their riders finishing fifth or better, including four podiums. And most of the slips, slides, splashes, and wild wheel changes were seen on an expanded broadcast as well, both men's and women's races shown start to finish by Life Time cameras.

A rider named Bardet did find the top step of the podium in Emporia, but it was six-year-old Angus who stole the limelight from his retired road pro father Romain. Angus competed in his first kids' criterium and won the two-lap race on Saturday morning. Romain, however, pulled out of his first Unbound 200 after mile 98.7, calling it a day at a town where he could get a ride back to Emporia and finish his family vacation.

So who were the big winners and what were the revelations from the Flint Hills of Kansas? Yet again, Mother Nature was the conqueror, unleashing gnarly and unexpected weather on all challengers. 2026 Unbound Gravel men's champion Cameron Jones summed it up when he said the weather was "biblical".

Here's a rewind of Unbound, and how some things were good, some were bad, and some were just plain ugly.

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Mudbound

All elite riders are eager to get to Emporia early on race week to inspect the route in order to dail in equipment setups for race day. However, weather predictions for a dry versus wet course are highly unpredictable.

Pre-rides in 2026 showed no complications on the horizon, with a mixed bag of puddles on potholed farm roads inevitable. Late Friday before Unbound 200 took off, the forecast was less than a 27% chance of rain. Well, all 27% of that prediction came.

The skies opened across eastern Kansas early Saturday morning around 3:00 a.m. local time. D Hill did get extremely wet, the notorious mud from 2023, but it was rideable for the elite men, then a mess for the elite women 15 minutes behind. At mile 15, the Towers climb was this year's challenge, the chunky gravel now a quagmire of mud and the creek crossings with higher flows. And by the time the 100-mile riders came through, the path was in shambles.

But it wasn't just one rainstorm that caused chaos. There were two more major downpours on Saturday, with one deluge of rain, and some hailstones, dampening progress and spirits before the half-way point. 2026 men's winner Jones called the vast weather changes "biblical".

(Image credit: Life Time)

For the Unbound XL riders, who were caught in the first nighttime storm with strong winds and rain and had a four hours of walking in mud, the course delivered "what could only be described as hell" according to women's runner-up Maddie Nutt.

One clever development for the inevitable mud came from women's third-place finisher Cecily Decker. "I kind of was very comfortable with my mud setup. I have this scraper that I sort of made myself, a putty scraper with a U-shape. As I'm riding through [mud], inching down and scooping the mud."

A special thanks to pro rider and penman Joe Laverick (ENVE) for the headline here. He crashed out on the vicious 'rock garden' section of the course after mile 40, the same place as former Unbound 200 winner Lachlan Morton. We borrowed his great one-word summary for the race.

Race made famous by US pros now dominated by global talent

It's long past the stage where Unbound Gravel can be pegged as just a national event, its global cut through has been evident for some time, with former and current road and gravel professionals from Europe, or hopefuls from New Zealand and Australia flocking to Kansas. But just in case there were any doubters left, the elite podiums of the showcase event, Unbound 200, have continued to make it crystal clear.

In fact, in the elite men's race it has been quite some time since an rider from the United States won, Keegan Swenson in 2023, and in fact the whole podium this year was from elsewhere. The three years from 2023-2025 in the women's race were also an entirely European affair when it came to the victor list.

Some are driven to make the long trip to the start line by curiosity, like Romain Bardet, others by a determination to carve out a place in the gravel world which becomes undeniable when you do well at Unbound – the case for 2025 winner Cameron Jones – but it's a race with such size and influence that if you want to truly be taken seriously in gravel its almost an essential stop.

Such is the reach that any nation that might think the same weekend as Unbound is a good time for a National Gravel Championships race – yes, I'm talking about Australia – should perhaps think again if they want to have a highly competitive field that includes the broadest spread possible of the best in the discipline on the start line. (SG)

Surprising DNFs

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) sits on side of course around mile 50 of 2026 Unbound Gravel 200 (Image credit: Future l Ethan Glading)

Bardet was one of 28 elite men who posted DNFs, many succumbing to crashes and mechanical malfunctions due to mud. Among the other former pro road riders not crossing the finish on a bike were Lukas Pöstlberger, Jasper Ockeloen, Benjamin Perry, Robin Carpenter, Thomas Dekker, Chad Haga, Thomas De Gendt and Lachlan Morton.

On the women's side, 15 women did not finish the course, including Canyon x DT Swiss ATR duo Nele Laing and Larissa Hartog who had been mixing it up at the front for the first half of the race, but pulled out around mile 140. Multi-discipline riders Nicole Frain and Peta Mullens were out just before the halfway point and Life Time Grand Prix contenders Melisa Rollins and Karolina Migoń posted early DNFs. (JT)

Start to finish broadcast of Unbound 200

Part of the lure of Unbound Gravel that riders talk about is the unknown and isolation. While part of the joy in following it is the mystery, with the stories of the race unfolding eking out not just through the long stretch of miles that riders are out there for, but also well beyond. Still, funnily enough, the presence of a live broadcast of the event seems to do little to change that, with the live stream of the race switching regularly between the men's and women's event and offering a glimpse into the experience with split screens as well that were enough to pique the interest, but not completely sate the curiosity.

Going from an already extensive seven hours of coverage last year to the whole lot in 2026 was certainly welcome given how pivotal the early stages can be, between opening breaks like the flyer of John Borstelmann and 2023 Australian champion Connor Sens, to the early mud patch which quickly ground the field to a halt and left an indelible mark on the race.

The level of interest in the race is already undeniable in the US and beyond, as the increasing glimpses of the race unfolding across prairielands in Kansas. It is an even greater insight into the scale of the challenge. It's hard to imagine that the coverage won't deliver a whole new raft of fans as and provide an even bigger draw for the sponsors.

The growth is already evident, with Life Time reporting that their live YouTube stream, which attracted 332,000 views in 50 countries last year, soared to 470,000 views, 1.8 million impressions and 18,000 chat messages this year. (SG)

Bigger, faster and lighter

Unbound XL winner Robin Gemperle (Image credit: Jackie Tyson/Future)

After the flood of new tech revealed at The Traka there was a moment when it passed through the mind that Unbound might be a bit of a snooze on that front, but I should have known better. That illusion was quickly dispelled when Scott started the flow by unfurling the bike that defending 200 champion Cameron Jones and Tour Divide record holder Robin Gemperle would be riding - a new prototype 32" gravel race bike.

While Jones didn't get to ride it to victory, Gemperle did and when he was interviewed after Unbound XL was quick to praise the piece of equipment that carried him to victory: "It was absolutely amazing ...there was just no excuse. I just had to keep pushing as hard as I could."

Then the new lighter and more aero Crux 5 with bigger tyre clearance was announced and there was no better advertisement for it than the Unbound 200. Specialized riders swept the top two spots on both the elite men's and elite women's podium on a brutal day of racing. Würtz Schmidt had a clear run over the line so could lift his bike up to the air in both tribute and celebration while no sooner did women's winner Villafañe have a microphone pointed toward her than she extolled "God, that bike is so fast". (SG)

Past champions ride for others

Ian Boswell completed Unbound Gravel 100 in 2026 alongside Chase Pettey (Image credit: Future l Jackie Tyson)

2021 Unbound Gravel 200 winner Ian Boswell completed Unbound Gravel 100 this year, riding alongside his Adventure for All teammate Chase Pettey. The clock was not part of their equation for success, though they finished a few second beyond 9 hours total on the course. The point was they finished.

"The bike has been so instrumental in my life, beyond just racing. To have that opportunity to kind of pass on my knowledge with these young kids who are maybe haven't been given the opportunities, or the foresight that they could even ride bikes 100 miles, it is very impactful. It's so cool to see young people that are just so motivated," Boswell explained to Cyclingnews.

Adventure for All provides opportunities for young 'exceptionalities' adults. Boswell said that Pettey, 20, is neurodivergent and has battle through spinal issues.

2015 Unbound Gravel 200 champion Yuri Hauswald returned for his 13th race in Emporia, this time lining up at the back of the 200-mile field. His goal was to pass as many riders as he could, which in turn raised funds for the Life Time Foundation 'Chase the Race' initiative to build a bike skills park for Emporia-based youth.

"What I'm doing this year is the most impactful thing I think I could do as a rider, so I'm really, really motivated. My pedal strokes this year will help build a bike skills park in a town that has changed the trajectory of my career and enhanced my life in so many ways," Hauswald told Cyclingnews.

The 56-year-old passed over 1,200 riders, according to Life Time, and has raised more than $35,000 so far. Donations will remain open this week. (JT)