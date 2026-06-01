Profound shakeups, spills, splashes and wild wheel changes at Unbound Gravel 2026 - Conclusions on what unravelled and what worked

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Mother Nature dictated how unpredictable the 20th anniversary of Unbound 200 would be with 'biblical' weather

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (left) and Geerike Schreurs (right) go 1-2 in elite women&#039;s race at 2026 Unbound Gravel 200 for Specialized Off-road
Sofia Gomez Villafañe (left) and Geerike Schreurs (right) go 1-2 in elite women's race at 2026 Unbound Gravel 200 for Specialized Off-road (Image credit: Life Time)
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Unbound Gravel always delivers such a full spectrum of racing performances - from the good, the bad and the ugly. The riders seem to get faster with each edition, this year the signature 200-mile contest celebrating its 20th anniversary, no matter the course direction or conditions.

Speaking of fast, the technological advances with gravel bikes, tyres and components is as much of a whirlwind of forward motion as the riders who work their magic on the equipment come race day. Gravel has gone aero. Tyres and wheels are bigger, bikes are lighter and riders just go faster.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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