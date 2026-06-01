Backwards tyres and self-lubing chains: We peel back the mud at the Unbound Gravel finish line to reveal some curious tech choices

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More new bikes, 32in wheels and a whole host of nerdy tech finds

Photos of the bikes from the finish line of Unbound Gravel 2026
(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

The biggest weekend in the gravel racing calendar has now come to a close, and the storylines are still slowly filtering out. The 2026 Unbound Gravel had everything, from extreme mud, brutal crashes, and shows of impressive selflessness.

But as ever, it also brought dozens of new tech finds too. It would have been hard work for this year to top 2025's total of nine 'spotted' bikes, but brands certainly tried their best. Factor, Canyon and Giant all brought the heat, each with respective new machines.