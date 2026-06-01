Backwards tyres and self-lubing chains: We peel back the mud at the Unbound Gravel finish line to reveal some curious tech choices

The biggest weekend in the gravel racing calendar has now come to a close, and the storylines are still slowly filtering out. The 2026 Unbound Gravel had everything, from extreme mud, brutal crashes, and shows of impressive selflessness.

But as ever, it also brought dozens of new tech finds too. It would have been hard work for this year to top 2025's total of nine 'spotted' bikes, but brands certainly tried their best. Factor, Canyon and Giant all brought the heat, each with respective new machines.

Meanwhile, Specialized launched its all-new Crux and dominated the action, claiming a 1, 2, 3, 5 in the men's Elite 200, and a 1, 2 in the women's Elite 200.

Scott's prototype could be the biggest story of the weekend though. With 32in wheels, it's the first competitive outing for the new, bigger wheel size, and it took the win in the 350-mile Men's XL race, albeit Robin Gemperle has been in such impressive form of late that he probably would have won that on a Brompton.

In this gallery, we've predominantly got the bikes from the Elite finish line, plus a bit from the Expo and the XL to round it off. We kick off with the Men's Elite 200 winner.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Your Elite Men's Unbound 200 winning bike, Mads Würtz Schmidt's S-Works Crux, complete with teammate Keegan Swenson's rear wheel.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

It is custom-painted to reflect Schmidt's status as European champion. You might not be able to tell with all that mud, though.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

These are 170mm cranks, and despite all the walking required on course, Schmidt opted for road pedals and shoes. Check out the buildup of mud around the bottom bracket and on the underside of the down tube, too.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

The seatstay yoke collected its fair share of mud too.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Mads' rear derailleur picked up a bit of vegetation along the way, but looks to have cleared out the mud fairly well.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

On closer inspection, that does appear to be pretty clogged up. The clean section is likely from the wheel swap.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

It's unclear what size chainring this is, but the Crux has clearance for 52T. I'm still impressed that he used road pedals in these conditions.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

These Pathfinder tyres are a popular choice, but it's unclear what size he chose. Given the clearance to the seat tube, I expect he didn't max it out, and instead left room for the mud to clear.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Matt Beers ran the Pathfinder tyres, which feature a smooth-rolling centre and file tread either side.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Although disguised by the mud, you can see a zip-tied chain-lube applicator here on Beers' seat tube.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

He also suffered from mud clogging, no doubt like everyone else on the day.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

He also used a Quarq Tyrewiz pressure sensor on his tyres.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

The podium ran like an advert for the new Crux. Here's Tobias Kongstad's, albeit in a funky, swirly stripy paint theme.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

He too ran Pathfinder tyres, but in the already-mud-coloured tan wall options.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

And unlike Beers and Schmidt, Kongstad used a Shimano drivetrain, courtesy of the new wireless GRX groupset.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Specialized will be pleased.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Kongstad went rogue from the Roval cockpit, though, and instead used this narrow Aerocoach Ornix bar, which are 325mm wide at the hoods, 375mm at the drops, and have a long 91mm reach.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

4th place Brendan Johnston's prototype Giant is hidden somewhere beneath that mud. Those clean sections on the downtube and top tube suggest he may have been shouldering his bike at some point. Also, those bottles might look the same, but strangely, the down tube bottle was made by Elite while the seat tube bottle made by Tacx. Likely a result of different batches being created by the Aid Station brand.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

The tyres are the new Terra Competitions from Continental. The bike has clearance for at least 2.2in but we're unsure what he's using here.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

His cockpit has a couple of extra padded sections, and what look like inbuilt buttons on either side of the stem. The cue sheet was clearly abandoned, too.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Cameron Jones ran a Scott prototype with 32" wheels. It barely fits in the stand. That rear tyre looks like it's been fitted backwards too. The direction of those diagonal sipes are the wrong way round vs what the Schwalbe design usually dictates. This could be intentional, though!

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Unlike Schmidt, Jones went for mountain bike pedals and shoes, which are much easier to walk in, and then clip back in afterwards.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

If this level of mud was built up in a road pedal, you'd have no chance.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Floris de Tier's bike looks remarkably clean, save for the rear of the seatpost here, on which a CO2 canister has been buried.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Adne Koster used the Seka Exaero gravel bike, complete with Reynolds wheels and Shimano GRX derailleur and 2x Dura-Ace chainset.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Most riders have an emergency CO2 canister taped somewhere onto their frame, and Simon Pelaud is no different.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

His Maxxis Rambler tyre boasted a much chunkier tread than his competitors. It looks to have shed the mud impressively well though.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Check out the size of that bottle – not sure how that cage managed to hold that.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Cyclo-cross racer Daan Sooete's crew brought their own power washer to the finish

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

He was also running the biggest tyres that I saw all weekend.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Most elite athletes fashion their own aero number holders, but Sooete kept things simple with pipe cleaner.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Alexey Vermeulen's dog, Sir Willie, rode shotgun aboard the American's Enve bike.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Vermeulen typically fits plugs to his seatstays for the race too. This makes them quick and easy to grab in the event of a puncture.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)