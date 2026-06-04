'It was survival' - Romy Kasper shepherds PAS Racing teammate Morgan Aguirre through mud, rain, crashes, doubts and train stops at Unbound Gravel 200

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Kasper goes from wondering if her race was over to sprinting to seventh in the brutal conditions of first Unbound as Aguirre clinches 11th

Romy Kasper (right) gets a hug at the finish line in Emporia, Kansas from PAS Racing teammate Morgan Aguirre as duo end day of chasing in top 11, Kasper taking sprint for seventh.
Romy Kasper (right) gets a hug at the finish line in Emporia, Kansas from PAS Racing teammate Morgan Aguirre as duo end day of chasing in top 11, Kasper taking sprint for seventh (Image credit: Life Time)

There was ample pre-race hype about new equipment and the strength of the Specialized Off-road team at the 2026 Unbound Gravel 200, while talk about the bigger setup under the PAS Racing collective was a little more subdued, even though defending women's champion Karolina Migoń was back.

Still that doesn't mean that there weren't plenty of tales to be told from among the teams, of both results and camaraderie. PAS Racing started with seven riders in Emporia, Kansas, and finished with two on the podium. Cecily Decker and Tobias Kongstad secured third place in both elite divisions, plus Decker moved to second overall in the Life Time Grand Prix standings.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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