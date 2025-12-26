Zwift 'New Year Sale' pushes Kickr V6 trainer and Zwift Ride bundle to their lowest-ever prices, just in time to kickstart your 2026 training
Wahoo Kickr V6 with Zwift Cog and Click is almost half price and an incredible $450 off, while Zwift Ride and Kickr Core 2 bundle cut by $300, with similar discounts for UK and EU too
The Zwift New Year Sale is live, and although it's technically still 2025, Zwift has dropped some of its biggest-ever discounts, meaning you can get set for 2026 and your best year of indoor riding at a fraction of the cost.
Highlights that caught our eye straight away are an incredible 43% off the Wahoo Kickr V6, our choice as the best smart trainers for Zwift. It takes Wahoo's highest specification trainer down to its lowest ever price, dropping it to just $599.99, and a massive saving of $450 off the MSRP of $1,049.99.
The real sweetener on this Zwift deal is that the Wahoo V6, which is now at its lowest ever price, also comes with the Zwift Cog and Click. This Zwift system enables full control of Zwift from your handlebars, complete with 24 silent, instant virtual gears, which gives a real ride feel, less chain wear, and almost silent running. It also allows full in-game control of Zwift, meaning you can not only shift gears with the click of a button, but also steer, navigate menus, and give 'Ride Ons' with ease.
Elsewhere, the Zwift Ride has a 23% reduction for US shoppers, while for UK shoppers, the Ride has hit its lowest price with a huge £200 off, taking Zwift's always-ready smart bike down to just £899.99, from its RRP of £1,099.99. The Ride deal also comes with the brilliant Wahoo Kickr Core 2, our best value choice for a smart trainer.
For EU shoppers, the standout deal sees a nice €100 off the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click, taking it down to just €449.99, down from €549.99, and that's the best price we've seen for EU shoppers.
All the Zwift deals are live now, with full details below. They run from 26th Dec to 6th January, so we'd advise grabbing yours now and get geared up with some of the best indoor riding gear on the market.
If you'd prefer to head straight to the deals, you can do that here:
- USA Pricing
- UK Pricing
- EU Pricing
The USA deals in detail
Read moreRead less▼
The Zwift New Year Sale sees the Zwift Ride with Kickr Core 2 hit its lowest ever price. In our review, we awarded the Zwift Ride a 4.5-star rating and considered it a significant step forward for indoor cycling. Highlights include a real ride feel, quiet and customizable virtual gear shifting, and full control of Zwift from your handlebars. Zwift says the Ride with Kickr Core 2 is the ultimate Zwift experience, and with this discount, it's also at a best-ever price.
Read the full Zwift Ride review
Read moreRead less▼
With a huge $450 discount, the Wahoo V6 is available at an incredible price of just $599.99. This is the best price it's ever been, and comes with Zwift's Cog and Click virtual shifting.
Read our Wahoo Kickr V6 review
The UK deals in detail
Read moreRead less▼
If you don't want the faff of setting up your smart trainer and bike every time, then the Zwift Ride has to be on your radar, especially at its best-ever UK price point. Cyclingnews' Associate Editor Josh Croxton was full of praise for the Ride, and his review highlights included its easy set up and adjustability, meaning it's always ready and perfect if there's multiple riders in the household.
Read the full Zwift Ride review
Read moreRead less▼
Our exclusive deal a few months ago on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click was cheaper than this deal. However, if you missed out on that, this is a worthwhile discount on what is one of the best smart trainers on the market, and they don't come around often.
The EU deals in detail
Read moreRead less▼
A huge €200 off sees the Zwift Ride dip under €1,000, and its lowest price for EU Zwifters. The deals end on 6th January so if you want your's at a great price, best grab this Zwift deal fast.
Read moreRead less▼
Our best value smart trainer gets 18% off in the Zwift New Year Sale for EU shoppers, and its now even better value. This price matches the Zwift Black Friday discount, so is unlikely to go lower anytime soon.
The Zwift New Year sale ends on January 6th at 11:59pm, so act fast if you want to avoid missing out, and as with any deal, it's available while stocks last.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.