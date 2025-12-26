Zwift 'New Year Sale' pushes Kickr V6 trainer and Zwift Ride bundle to their lowest-ever prices, just in time to kickstart your 2026 training

The Zwift New Year Sale is live, and although it's technically still 2025, Zwift has dropped some of its biggest-ever discounts, meaning you can get set for 2026 and your best year of indoor riding at a fraction of the cost.

Highlights that caught our eye straight away are an incredible 43% off the Wahoo Kickr V6, our choice as the best smart trainers for Zwift. It takes Wahoo's highest specification trainer down to its lowest ever price, dropping it to just $599.99, and a massive saving of $450 off the MSRP of $1,049.99.

The real sweetener on this Zwift deal is that the Wahoo V6, which is now at its lowest ever price, also comes with the Zwift Cog and Click. This Zwift system enables full control of Zwift from your handlebars, complete with 24 silent, instant virtual gears, which gives a real ride feel, less chain wear, and almost silent running. It also allows full in-game control of Zwift, meaning you can not only shift gears with the click of a button, but also steer, navigate menus, and give 'Ride Ons' with ease.

Elsewhere, the Zwift Ride has a 23% reduction for US shoppers, while for UK shoppers, the Ride has hit its lowest price with a huge £200 off, taking Zwift's always-ready smart bike down to just £899.99, from its RRP of £1,099.99. The Ride deal also comes with the brilliant Wahoo Kickr Core 2, our best value choice for a smart trainer.

For EU shoppers, the standout deal sees a nice €100 off the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click, taking it down to just €449.99, down from €549.99, and that's the best price we've seen for EU shoppers.

All the Zwift deals are live now, with full details below. They run from 26th Dec to 6th January, so we'd advise grabbing yours now and get geared up with some of the best indoor riding gear on the market.

If you'd prefer to head straight to the deals, you can do that here:

The USA deals in detail

Save 23% ($300) Zwift Ride with Wahoo Kickr Core 2 : was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Zwift Read more Read less ▼ The Zwift New Year Sale sees the Zwift Ride with Kickr Core 2 hit its lowest ever price. In our review, we awarded the Zwift Ride a 4.5-star rating and considered it a significant step forward for indoor cycling. Highlights include a real ride feel, quiet and customizable virtual gear shifting, and full control of Zwift from your handlebars. Zwift says the Ride with Kickr Core 2 is the ultimate Zwift experience, and with this discount, it's also at a best-ever price. Read the full Zwift Ride review

The UK deals in detail

Save 18% (£200) Zwift Ride with Wahoo Kickr Core 2 : was £1,099.99 now £899.99 at zwiftinc.sjv.io Read more Read less ▼ If you don't want the faff of setting up your smart trainer and bike every time, then the Zwift Ride has to be on your radar, especially at its best-ever UK price point. Cyclingnews' Associate Editor Josh Croxton was full of praise for the Ride, and his review highlights included its easy set up and adjustability, meaning it's always ready and perfect if there's multiple riders in the household. Read the full Zwift Ride review

Save 10% (£50) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click: was £499.99 now £449.99 at Zwift Read more Read less ▼ Our exclusive deal a few months ago on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click was cheaper than this deal. However, if you missed out on that, this is a worthwhile discount on what is one of the best smart trainers on the market, and they don't come around often.

The EU deals in detail

The Zwift New Year sale ends on January 6th at 11:59pm, so act fast if you want to avoid missing out, and as with any deal, it's available while stocks last.