Zwift cuts the price of the Ride Smart Frame by $200 – now at its lowest-ever price

We recently highlighted the Zwift Spring Sale and a brilliant deal on the Zwift Ride smart frame, equipped with the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 and Zwift Cog, which has up to 23% off.

However, if you already own one of the best smart trainers and are perhaps fed up with the faffing when setting up your outdoor bike, then an obvious upgrade is the always-ready Zwift Ride Smart Frame.

For the first time, Zwift has just dropped a massive $200/£200/€200 of the Ride, taking it down to just $599/£549/€599, and the best price it has ever been.

Running from now until 31st March 2026, the Zwift Ride frame discount equates to 25% off for US and EU Zwifters, and for UK shoppers, 27%, making it a very attractive price point and one we'd expect to fly.

Therefore, we'd advise that if you're after one of the best indoor smart bikes on the market, grab it now. Below are all the details, but you can also go straight to the Zwift Ride deals for your location, here:

The USA deal in detail

Save 25% ($200) Zwift Ride Smart Frame: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Zwift In our review, we awarded the Zwift Ride a 4.5-star rating and considered it a significant step forward for indoor cycling. Highlights include a real ride feel, quiet and customizable virtual gear shifting, and full control of Zwift from your handlebars. Zwift says the Ride Smart Frame provides the ultimate Zwift experience, and with this discount, it's also at a best-ever price. Read the full Zwift Ride review

The UK deal in detail

Save 27% (£200) Zwift Ride Smart Frame: was £749.99 now £549.99 at Zwift If you don't want the faff of setting up your smart trainer and bike every time, then the Zwift Ride has to be on your radar, especially at its best-ever price point. Our review highlights included its easy setup and adjustability, meaning it's always ready and perfect if there are multiple riders in the household. Read the full Zwift Ride review

The EU deal in detail

In his Zwift Ride review, Cyclingnews' Associate Editor, Josh Croxton, reckoned the Zwift Ride pushed indoor cycling to new heights. At the time of review, and at full price, Josh thought it offered great value for a smart bike option, and was easy to set up and adjust for different riders, which is easily done with the included frame key.