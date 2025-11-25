Is this crazy, solid marble exercise bike Black Friday’s wildest fitness deal? Probably... so here’s what you should actually buy instead

Picture an exercise bike in your head for me real quick… got an image in your head? Good. Now chuck that image away and instead picture an enormous, 85 kilogram disc of polished marble, with horns, and miraculously a saddle and pedals. Now we’ve reached the very design-forward Ciclotte Exercise Bike, which by some miracle, is discounted down from a heady £14,000 to... uh, a still-unaffordable £10,500.

I’ll be honest with you, despite a saving of £3.5k this isn’t a deal that’s going to sneak into our Black Friday Bike Deals hub, or even our list of the best exercise bikes, but it has got me thinking if you did have 10 grand to drop this Black Friday, where you should splash your cash and still get an aesthetic indoor training setup that doesn’t fall short when actually training.

First up, let's start with the trainer. Looking at our list of the best smart trainers, all of which represent quality options for getting a workout in, the Elite Justo 2 is probably the most aesthetically pleasing option, as well as being our ‘best overall’ for its balance of features and price. It’s also available at Halfords currently for £849, which isn’t listed as a sale, but it is cheaper than I’ve ever seen it before.

What you should buy instead

Elite Justo 2: £879.99 at halfords.com While not listed as a sale item, I've seen the incredible Justo 2 listed as high as £1,000, so it's definitely a good price for our pick of the best overall indoor trainer on the market. Plus, it doesn't look hideous, unlike many.

Obviously you need something to sit on the Justo, and in order to stick to the theme, let’s go for a 1st gen Specialized Aethos Comp. The white paint is minimalist and marbled, and to my mind, it’s a much more attractive object than ‘Big Rock Circle’. What’s more, you can use it outside, and it’s at a whopping 40% off.

Actually, regardless of the silly nature of this article, this Aethos deal is truly sensational and well worth a piece on its own.

Save 40% Specialized Aethos: was £4,250 now £2,549 at Sigma Sports The Aethos is a gorgeous bike, as well as being wonderful to ride. The fact that you can get a Di2 enabled model for just over £2.5k is an unreal deal, all thanks to the Gen 2 version coming out recently.

Finally, I tried to find a vibey indoor mat for everything to go on, but they’re either black (yawn) or hideous. The best I could manage was a marble yoga mat to keep things consistent, but you might have to freestyle this one.