'Tadej watched the Giro and saw how good Jonas Vingegaard was' - UAE Team Emirates-XRG 'ready to race hard' in Tour de France

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Manager Mauro Gianetti suggests Giro could have been a 'very different race' without the loss of João Almeida, Adam Yates and Jay Vine

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Pink Leader Jersey competes during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia
Jonas Vingegaard with his Visma-Lease a Bike teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG manager Mauro Gianetti has admitted that Tadej Pogačar and the team's performance staff studied Jonas Vingegaard's Giro d'Italia winning performance as they prepared for their clash at the Tour de France.

While the Dane was racing in Italy, Pogačar travelled to Sierra Nevada in Spain for three weeks of altitude training. Pogačar will ride the five-day Tour de Suisse (June 17-21) before facing Vingegaard at the Tour de France that begins with a team time trial in Barcelona on Saturday, July 4.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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