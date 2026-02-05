The Wahoo Kickr Core 2 is the best value smart trainer out there – It's now even better with up to $150 off

The Wahoo Kickr Core 2 is our pick as the best smart trainer on the market. It builds on the legacy of the original Kickr Core, and this latest iteration is even better with a host of upgrades and trickle-down tech from its top-of-the-range Wahoo Kickr V6 sibling.

Right now at Zwift, the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 has been discounted to its best-ever price across multiple territories, taking it down to just $399.99/£399.99/€399.99, and an impressive saving of $150/£100/€150.

Below you'll find more details on the Zwift deals relevant to your territory. They run exclusively from February 5th to March 1st.

If you wish to go straight to the deals, you can do so here:

The USA deal in detail

Save 27% ($150) Wahoo Kickr Core 2: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Zwift Save 27% This Wahoo Kickr Core 2 deal is available in two guises. The standard Kickr Core 2 includes an 11-speed cassette, and the Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog includes the Zwift Click and Zwift Cog, which adds Zwift's single sprocket cassette and virtual shifting. It's an all-time best price on either, and the deal runs until 1st March 2026.

The UK deal in detail

Save 20% (£100) Wahoo Kickr Core 2: was £499.99 now £399.99 at Zwift Save 20% The UK deal takes the Kickr Core 2 down to its Black Friday matching best price, and the already-good-value price of £499.99 is now down to just £399.99. This includes the Zwift Cog or a traditional cassette. The Zwift Cog only works with Zwift, so if you use another of the various indoor training apps, then the cassette is the way to go. The UK deal also runs until 1st March 2026.

The EU deal in detail

Save 27% (€150) Wahoo Kickr Core 2: was €549.99 now €399.99 at Zwift Save 27% This is the best price EU shoppers will have ever seen on the Kickr Core 2, so if any of our European readers are after an indoor trainer, now is the time to grab one. Like all the deals, there is no code; just click the link and the discount will appear, relevant to your territory. This outstanding EU deal runs until 1st March 2026.

You can get the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with 11-speed cassette or Zwift Cog and Click at its best-ever price point (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

In our Wahoo Kickr Core 2 review, we scored it with an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's made even better when paired with the Zwift Cog and Click tech, which makes for effortless set-up and seamless, quiet virtual shifting and in-game navigation.

The Cog and Click system means a wide range of bikes can be easily mounted to the trainer, increasing compatibility for your bikes or family members. The Zwift Click shifters also give you more in-app control from your handlebars, saving faff and making everything feel that little bit more realistic.

For the purists out there, this deal also includes an option for the 11-speed cassette version. It's worth noting that the Cog and Click is only compatible with Zwift, so if you use another training app, the cassette version is the way to go.

However, Zwift also includes one free month of Zwift access to sweeten the deal further, but only for new subscribers.

Below you'll find deals on the Kickr Core 2 and the original Core from other retailers, with Amazon appearing to match the Zwift deals.