'You never have to give up, you always have to fight, fight' - Elisa Longo Borghini limits losses in Dolomite stage of Giro d'Italia Women

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Defending champion hopes for a top five overall after an illness-disrupted spring

Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes in the breakaway during the 14th Trofeo Oro in Euro
Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) lost more precious seconds to Giro d'Italia Women rivals Demi Vollering and Anna van der Breggen but found optimism in her performance after an illness-disrupted spring and after losing 1:50 to van der Breggen in Tuesday's Nevegal time trial.

The defending Giro d'Italia Women champion was dropped on the first climb up to Costa at the foot of the Dolomites but fought back on.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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