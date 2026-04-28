Tour de Romandie: Dorian Godon wins prologue as Tadej Pogačar falls short

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Ivo Oliveira, Jakob Søderqvist power to second and third

Dorian Godon grimaces as he finishes the prologue
Dorian Godon won the prologue by six seconds (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers) has taken a surprise victory in the opening prologue of the Tour de Romandie, with lead favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finishing a full seven seconds behind.

The 29-year-old Frenchman timed his effort perfectly for the short but intense race against the clock round the town of Villars-sur-Glâne, reaching the top of the final 800 metre climb six seconds faster than closest rival Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl - Trek) was just a few hundredths of a second slower but had to settle for third.

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Yet two days after his victory in Liège-Bastogne-Liège rounded out his stunning Classics campaign, the Slovenian could not come closer than seven seconds on Godon, who celebrated his fourth win of 2026, the 20th of his career, and his first in a time trial since the Boucles de Mayenne prologue way back in 2019.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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