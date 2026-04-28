Tour de Romandie: Dorian Godon wins prologue as Tadej Pogačar falls short

Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers) has taken a surprise victory in the opening prologue of the Tour de Romandie, with lead favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finishing a full seven seconds behind.

The 29-year-old Frenchman timed his effort perfectly for the short but intense race against the clock round the town of Villars-sur-Glâne, reaching the top of the final 800 metre climb six seconds faster than closest rival Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl - Trek) was just a few hundredths of a second slower but had to settle for third.

Making his debut in the Tour de Romandie and the last of 103 riders to tackle the 3.2 kilometre course, Pogačar delivered a solid, incident-free performance in his first time trial of 2026.

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Yet two days after his victory in Liège-Bastogne-Liège rounded out his stunning Classics campaign, the Slovenian could not come closer than seven seconds on Godon, who celebrated his fourth win of 2026, the 20th of his career, and his first in a time trial since the Boucles de Mayenne prologue way back in 2019.

"I got fourth here two years ago in the prologue, time trialliing's a discipline that I appreciate," Godon said, "Particularly if they're punchy efforts like this one.

"We won here last year with Sam [Watson, teammate] so we know what it takes to do well here in a prologue and I measured my effort very well.

"Overall, I can't be sure what I'm able of doing here, it's a very difficult course, but just having the jersey on day one is already a big success."

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