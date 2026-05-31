Giro d'Italia Women penalties, fines and yellow cards – Wiebes disqualification the first major penalty

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All the rule infringements and punishments handed out in Italy

Elisa Balsamo on the start grid in the pink jersey
Elisa Balsamo in pink before stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After the first stage of the Giro d'Italia Women ended with the shocking revelation that stage winner Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) had been disqualified from the entire race after her bike was weighed and found to be under the UCI's limit of 6.8 kilograms, the first maglia rosa and stage honours were transferred to Italian Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) as a result.

The controversy dwarfed stage 2, which Balsamo won in a bunch sprint.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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