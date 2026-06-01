A warning to Pogačar and Vingegaard? Paul Seixas claims several Strava KOMs on Col du Tourmalet during recon of Tour de France mountain stage

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French super talent heads straight from altitude camp to Pyrenees exploration ahead of next race at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes on Sunday

French Paul Seixas of Decathlon CMA CGM Team celebrates after winning the men&#039;s race of the 90th edition of the &#039;La Fleche Wallonne&#039;, one day cycling race (Waalse Pijl - Walloon Arrow), 200 km from Herstal to Huy, Wednesday 22 April 2026. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Seixas has been exploring some of the roads of the 2026 Tour de France ahead of his highly anticipated debut in July, clocking in some serious efforts up the Col du Tourmalet, which will feature during the sixth stage.

The French super talent headed for the Pyrenees last weekend, fresh from his altitude camp in Sierra Nevada, where he took in just under 2000km and 50,000m of elevation gain across his 16 days of intense training.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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