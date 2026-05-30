Giro d'Italia Women GC standings – Lorena Wiebes pulls on the first pink jersey of 2026

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Balsamo, Gillespie closest after sprint finish

Lorena Wiebes in the pink jersey on the podium
Wiebes claimed the first pink jersey of 2026 Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) is the first leader of the Giro d'Italia Women 2026, moving into the pink jersey after her victory on stage 1 in Ravenna.

The Dutch champion handily beat Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) in Ravenna to take the 10 second time bonus for the win.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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