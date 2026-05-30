Giro d'Italia Women GC standings – Lorena Wiebes pulls on the first pink jersey of 2026
Balsamo, Gillespie closest after sprint finish
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) is the first leader of the Giro d'Italia Women 2026, moving into the pink jersey after her victory on stage 1 in Ravenna.
The Dutch champion handily beat Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) in Ravenna to take the 10 second time bonus for the win.
Balsamo, with the six-second bonus, is second overall at four seconds, while Gillespie is third at six seconds.
Further behind, Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) is in fourth at 10 seconds ahead of the much of the field on the same time.
Georgia Baker (Liv Alula Jayco) is fifth, with Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) in sixth.
Linda Zanetti (Uno-X Mobility), Gladys Verhulst-Wild (AG Insurance Soudal), Célia Gery (FDJ United-Suez) and Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) round out the top 10.
Giro d'Italia Women 2026 GC standings
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Giro d'Italia Women 2026 classifications and jerseys
There are four main classifications with distinct jerseys at Giro d'Italia Women.
Pink leader's jersey (maglia rosa) – worn by the rider leading the overall GC standings
Red points jersey (maglia rossa) – worn by the rider who has won the most points, which are available in intermediate sprints and at the finish line
Blue climber's jersey (maglia azzurra) – worn by the rider who has won the most points available at the top of every classified climb
White young rider's jersey (maglia bianca) – worn by the highest-ranked young rider under the age of 23
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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