Giro d'Italia Women GC standings – Lorena Wiebes pulls on the first pink jersey of 2026

Wiebes claimed the first pink jersey of 2026 Giro d'Italia Women

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) is the first leader of the Giro d'Italia Women 2026, moving into the pink jersey after her victory on stage 1 in Ravenna.

The Dutch champion handily beat Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) in Ravenna to take the 10 second time bonus for the win.

Balsamo, with the six-second bonus, is second overall at four seconds, while Gillespie is third at six seconds.

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Further behind, Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) is in fourth at 10 seconds ahead of the much of the field on the same time.

Georgia Baker (Liv Alula Jayco) is fifth, with Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) in sixth.

Linda Zanetti (Uno-X Mobility), Gladys Verhulst-Wild (AG Insurance Soudal), Célia Gery (FDJ United-Suez) and Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) round out the top 10.

Giro d'Italia Women 2026 GC standings

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Giro d'Italia Women 2026 classifications and jerseys

There are four main classifications with distinct jerseys at Giro d'Italia Women.

Pink leader's jersey (maglia rosa) – worn by the rider leading the overall GC standings

Red points jersey (maglia rossa) – worn by the rider who has won the most points, which are available in intermediate sprints and at the finish line

Blue climber's jersey (maglia azzurra) – worn by the rider who has won the most points available at the top of every classified climb

White young rider's jersey (maglia bianca) – worn by the highest-ranked young rider under the age of 23