Giro d'Italia Women stage 3 LIVE: After a fast start, a breakaway of six leads by more than three minutes as the hills loom

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100km to go So far today's stage has been pan flat, but now the riders are on a false flat, dragging gently towards the mountains beyond the finish.

The breakawy's lead remains static around the 3.05 mark.

Elena Cecchini is one of the strongest and smartest riders in the peloton, and not only is the SD Worx-Protime rider is retiring at the end of the season, today's stage goes through her home roads. A post shared by Team SD Worx - Protime (@teamsdworxprotime) A photo posted by on

Tonetti takes maximum points and bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint.

Meanwhile, behind the six rider breakaway, Hashimi and Zsankó sat up and have been caught by the peloton, who remain 3.05 behind the leaders.

After allowing the breakaway a lead of more than six minutes during yesterday's stage, it's unlikely they'll let them have so much today. Not only are there more riders up the road, two of them represent WorldTour teams, so possess more horsepower.

110km to go There's not much change now the race is established.

Tonetti, Jackson, Deotto, Veenhoven, Pavesi and Guarischi have a lead of one minute over Hashimi and Zsankó, whle the peloton are 3.05 behind the leaders.

We're approaching the day's intermediate sprint, at Villa Manin di Passariano, with 105.2km to go. There are 12, 8, 6, 3, 1 points available there, as well as 6, 4 and 2 bonus seconds.

120km to go The race has settled a little, with Tonetti, Jackson, Deotto, Veenhoven, Pavesi and Guarischi leading the peloton by 2.45.

In the gap Hashimi and Zsankó are stuck in no-wo,en's land, one minute down.

Behind, the Lidl-Trek team of overall leader Elisa Balsamo lead the peloton.

The weather is looking less than appealing as the riders head north. (Image credit: Getty Images)

130km to go Tonetti, Jackson, Deotto, Veenhoven, Pavesi and Guarischi lead the peloton by 2.40, while Hashimi and Zsankó are back together but 55 seconds behind the leaders.

Tonetti, Jackson, Deotto, Veenhoven, Pavesi and Guarischi now have 2.40 on the peloton, while Hashimi has dropped Zsankó.

Tonetti, Jackson, Deotto, Veenhoven, Pavesi and Guarischi now lead by one minute, though there are two more riders chasing. Fariba Hashimi (Vini Fantini-BePink) and Petra Zsankó (Aromitalia Vaiano) are in pursuit.

And those five have been joined by Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime), so a group of 6 are away.

Other teams may not like the fact Guarischi is in there, the presence of someone from a team with a GC contender might not be a good thing for them.