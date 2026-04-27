2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 4 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 4 will deliver the first significant shake-up in the GC, with a challenging 12.7km uphill time trial on a cat.1 climb with max gradient of 14%.

From Belluno, the road descends slightly for 1,600 metres, then rising gently at 3–4% to the Caleipo intermediate time check at kilometre 5.3.

From there, the switchbacks arrive and the climbing turns serious, a brutal 2 km stretch with max gradients of 14% leads to three more kilometres averaging 10%. The next kilometre is 6.4% average until the road finally eases only in the final 1,500 metres to the finish in Nevegal.

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Mountains

Nevegal (cat. 1), km. 12.7

Time check

Caleipo, km. 5.35