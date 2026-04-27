2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 4 preview
Jun 2, 2026: Belluno - Nevegal Tudor ITT, 12.7 km
Stage 4 will deliver the first significant shake-up in the GC, with a challenging 12.7km uphill time trial on a cat.1 climb with max gradient of 14%.
From Belluno, the road descends slightly for 1,600 metres, then rising gently at 3–4% to the Caleipo intermediate time check at kilometre 5.3.
From there, the switchbacks arrive and the climbing turns serious, a brutal 2 km stretch with max gradients of 14% leads to three more kilometres averaging 10%. The next kilometre is 6.4% average until the road finally eases only in the final 1,500 metres to the finish in Nevegal.Article continues below
Mountains
- Nevegal (cat. 1), km. 12.7
Time check
- Caleipo, km. 5.35
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.