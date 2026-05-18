Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial start times

The 2026 Giro d'Italia begins its second week on Tuesday with one of the most important stages of the race for the overall contenders - the stage 10 42-kilometre individual time trial from Viareggio to Massa.

Coming after the second rest day, the stage will be a shock to the system for the peloton. The time trial is almost entirely flat, with one tiny rise in the last four kilometres, climbing 21 metres.

The start order for time trials in stage races is determined by position on the general classification in reverse, so last-placed Frank van den Broek (Picnic PostNL) will be the first rider off at 13:15 local time.

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Johan Price Pejtersen (Alpecin-Premier Tech), the sixth rider to start, is favoured to take a stint in the hot seat from the first wave.

However, all eyes will be on Filippo Ganna (Netcompany Ineos), who will be the 66th rider down the ramp at 14:20 CET. The Italian champion is the top favourite for the stage along with GC leaders like Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Ganna will be going for both the stage win and setting times for his team leader, Thymen Arensman, to work from when he starts at 16:16.

The same goes for Vingegaard's right-hand man, Victor Campenaerts, who will go down the ramp at 15:12.

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Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché) begins the last wave of riders who are high up in the overall classification, starting at 15:45.

There will be a massive shift in the GC standings after such a long time trial, and it will be exceedingly difficult for maglia rosa Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) to hold off Vingegaard.

Eulálio will be chasing the Dane as the last rider off, while Vingegaard will be pursuing third-placed Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM), his closest rival in the Giro d'Italia.

Eulálio has a 2:24 advantage over Vingegaard and will have to have the time trial of his life to keep the pink jersey. Gall, meanwhile, is 35 seconds behind Vingegaard in the standings and is expected to lose time - the only question is how much.

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