Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial start times
Will Afonso Eulálio's dream stint in the maglia rosa come to an end?
The 2026 Giro d'Italia begins its second week on Tuesday with one of the most important stages of the race for the overall contenders - the stage 10 42-kilometre individual time trial from Viareggio to Massa.
Coming after the second rest day, the stage will be a shock to the system for the peloton. The time trial is almost entirely flat, with one tiny rise in the last four kilometres, climbing 21 metres.
The start order for time trials in stage races is determined by position on the general classification in reverse, so last-placed Frank van den Broek (Picnic PostNL) will be the first rider off at 13:15 local time.
Johan Price Pejtersen (Alpecin-Premier Tech), the sixth rider to start, is favoured to take a stint in the hot seat from the first wave.
However, all eyes will be on Filippo Ganna (Netcompany Ineos), who will be the 66th rider down the ramp at 14:20 CET. The Italian champion is the top favourite for the stage along with GC leaders like Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).
Ganna will be going for both the stage win and setting times for his team leader, Thymen Arensman, to work from when he starts at 16:16.
The same goes for Vingegaard's right-hand man, Victor Campenaerts, who will go down the ramp at 15:12.
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Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché) begins the last wave of riders who are high up in the overall classification, starting at 15:45.
There will be a massive shift in the GC standings after such a long time trial, and it will be exceedingly difficult for maglia rosa Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) to hold off Vingegaard.
Eulálio will be chasing the Dane as the last rider off, while Vingegaard will be pursuing third-placed Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM), his closest rival in the Giro d'Italia.
Eulálio has a 2:24 advantage over Vingegaard and will have to have the time trial of his life to keep the pink jersey. Gall, meanwhile, is 35 seconds behind Vingegaard in the standings and is expected to lose time - the only question is how much.
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Rider (Country) Team
Start Time
1
Frank Van Den Broek (Ned) Picnic PostNL
13:15:00
2
Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
13:16:00
3
Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS Astana
13:17:00
4
Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Lidl-Trek
13:18:00
5
Arjen Livyns (Bel) XDS Astana
13:19:00
6
Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech
13:20:00
7
Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
13:21:00
8
Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
13:22:00
9
Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic PostNL
13:23:00
10
Elmar Reinders (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
13:24:00
11
Luca Mozzato (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling
13:25:00
12
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
13:26:00
13
Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
13:27:00
14
Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
13:28:00
15
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
13:29:00
16
Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
13:30:00
17
Matyáš Kopecký (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets
13:31:00
18
Ryan Mullen (Irl) NSN Cycling Team
13:32:00
19
Tomas Kopecký (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets
13:33:00
20
Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM
13:34:00
21
Casper Van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL
13:35:00
22
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
13:36:00
23
Dion Smith (NZl) NSN Cycling Team
13:37:00
24
Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
13:38:00
25
Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
13:39:00
26
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
13:40:00
27
António Morgado (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
13:41:00
28
Lukáš Kubiš (Svk) Unibet Rose Rockets
13:42:00
29
Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek
13:43:00
30
Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic PostNL
13:44:00
31
Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
13:45:00
32
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
13:46:00
33
Jensen Plowright (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech
13:47:00
34
Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
13:48:00
35
Timo Kielich (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
13:49:00
36
Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
13:50:00
37
Niklas Larsen (Den) Unibet Rose Rockets
13:51:00
38
Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
13:52:00
39
Fran Miholjević (Cro) Bahrain Victorious
13:53:00
40
Søjberg Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Decathlon CMA CGM
13:54:00
41
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché
13:55:00
42
Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
13:56:00
43
Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
13:57:00
44
Robert Donaldson (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
13:58:00
45
Davide Ballerini (Ita) XDS Astana
13:59:00
46
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
14:00:00
47
Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team
14:01:00
48
Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
14:02:00
49
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
14:03:00
50
Jonas Geens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
14:04:00
51
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
14:05:00
52
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Jayco-AlUla
14:06:00
53
Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
14:07:00
54
Jardi Van Der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
14:08:00
55
Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Decathlon CMA CGM
14:09:00
56
Tim Rex (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
14:10:00
57
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
14:11:00
58
Filippo Magli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
14:12:00
59
Diego Sevilla (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta
14:13:00
60
Fredrik Lavik (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:14:00
61
Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
14:15:00
62
David Gonzalez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
14:16:00
63
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
14:17:00
64
Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
14:18:00
65
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
14:19:00
66
Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
14:20:00
67
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
14:21:00
68
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:22:00
69
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana
14:23:00
70
Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
14:24:00
71
Johan Jacobs (Swi) Groupama-FDJ United
14:25:00
72
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
14:26:00
73
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
14:27:00
74
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
14:28:00
75
Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
14:29:00
76
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
14:30:00
77
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
14:31:00
78
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
14:32:00
79
Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
14:33:00
80
Corbin Strong (NZl) NSN Cycling Team
14:34:00
81
Juul Christopher Jensen (Den) Jayco-AlUla
14:35:00
82
Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
14:36:00
83
Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
14:37:00
84
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché
14:38:00
85
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team
14:39:00
86
Alec Segaert (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
14:40:00
87
Andréa Mifsud (Mlt) Polti-VisitMalta
14:41:00
88
Nikita Tsvetkov (Uzb) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
14:42:00
89
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
14:43:00
90
Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
14:44:00
91
Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
14:45:00
92
Vicente Rojas Naranjo (Chi) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
14:46:00
93
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek
14:47:00
94
Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
14:48:00
95
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
14:49:00
96
Warren Barguil (Fra) Picnic PostNL
14:50:00
97
Luca Paletti (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
14:51:00
98
Larry Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
14:52:00
99
Nick Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling Team
14:53:00
100
Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
14:54:00
101
Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
14:55:00
102
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM
14:56:00
103
Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14:57:00
104
Guillermo Silva (Uru) XDS Astana
14:58:00
105
Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
14:59:00
106
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
15:00:00
107
Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team
15:01:00
108
Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
15:02:00
109
Mark Donovan (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
15:03:00
110
Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
15:04:00
111
Jack Haig (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
15:05:00
112
Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
15:06:00
113
Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
15:07:00
114
Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché
15:08:00
115
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
15:09:00
116
Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
15:10:00
117
Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
15:11:00
118
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:12:00
119
Will Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
15:13:00
120
Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:14:00
121
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
15:15:00
122
Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana
15:16:00
123
Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
15:17:00
124
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Pinarello-Q36.5
15:18:00
125
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
15:19:00
126
Alan Hatherly (RSA) Jayco-AlUla
15:20:00
127
Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
15:21:00
128
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
15:22:00
129
Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Movistar Team
15:23:00
130
Jan Christen (Swi) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
15:24:00
131
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
15:25:00
132
Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team
15:26:00
133
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
15:27:00
134
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
15:28:00
135
Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
15:29:00
136
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla
15:30:00
137
Juan Pedro Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
15:31:00
138
Wout Poels (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
15:32:00
139
Joshua Kench (NZl) Groupama-FDJ United
15:33:00
140
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
15:34:00
141
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
15:35:00
142
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
15:36:00
143
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
15:37:00
144
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana
15:38:00
145
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
15:39:00
146
Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
15:40:00
147
David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
15:41:00
148
Igor Arrieta (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
15:42:00
149
Chris Harper (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5
15:43:00
150
Sepp Kuss (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
15:44:00
151
Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
15:45:00
152
Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
15:46:00
153
Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
15:49:00
154
Derek Gee (Can) Lidl-Trek
15:52:00
155
Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:55:00
156
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Team
15:58:00
157
Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost
16:01:00
158
Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling
16:04:00
159
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:07:00
160
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
16:10:00
161
Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
16:13:00
162
Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
16:16:00
163
Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana
16:19:00
164
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:22:00
165
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
16:25:00
166
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:28:00
167
Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious
16:31:00
Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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