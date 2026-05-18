Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial start times

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Will Afonso Eulálio's dream stint in the maglia rosa come to an end?

Ganna en route to winning the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial
Filippo Ganna is a favourite for the stage 10 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 Giro d'Italia begins its second week on Tuesday with one of the most important stages of the race for the overall contenders - the stage 10 42-kilometre individual time trial from Viareggio to Massa.

Coming after the second rest day, the stage will be a shock to the system for the peloton. The time trial is almost entirely flat, with one tiny rise in the last four kilometres, climbing 21 metres.

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Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché) begins the last wave of riders who are high up in the overall classification, starting at 15:45.

There will be a massive shift in the GC standings after such a long time trial, and it will be exceedingly difficult for maglia rosa Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) to hold off Vingegaard.

Eulálio will be chasing the Dane as the last rider off, while Vingegaard will be pursuing third-placed Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM), his closest rival in the Giro d'Italia.

Eulálio has a 2:24 advantage over Vingegaard and will have to have the time trial of his life to keep the pink jersey. Gall, meanwhile, is 35 seconds behind Vingegaard in the standings and is expected to lose time - the only question is how much.

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Stage 10 start times

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Rider (Country) Team

Start Time

1

Frank Van Den Broek (Ned) Picnic PostNL

13:15:00

2

Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

13:16:00

3

Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS Astana

13:17:00

4

Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Lidl-Trek

13:18:00

5

Arjen Livyns (Bel) XDS Astana

13:19:00

6

Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech

13:20:00

7

Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling

13:21:00

8

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

13:22:00

9

Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic PostNL

13:23:00

10

Elmar Reinders (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets

13:24:00

11

Luca Mozzato (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling

13:25:00

12

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets

13:26:00

13

Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling

13:27:00

14

Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets

13:28:00

15

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta

13:29:00

16

Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber

13:30:00

17

Matyáš Kopecký (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets

13:31:00

18

Ryan Mullen (Irl) NSN Cycling Team

13:32:00

19

Tomas Kopecký (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets

13:33:00

20

Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM

13:34:00

21

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL

13:35:00

22

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep

13:36:00

23

Dion Smith (NZl) NSN Cycling Team

13:37:00

24

Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

13:38:00

25

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

13:39:00

26

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

13:40:00

27

António Morgado (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

13:41:00

28

Lukáš Kubiš (Svk) Unibet Rose Rockets

13:42:00

29

Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek

13:43:00

30

Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic PostNL

13:44:00

31

Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

13:45:00

32

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

13:46:00

33

Jensen Plowright (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech

13:47:00

34

Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep

13:48:00

35

Timo Kielich (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

13:49:00

36

Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5

13:50:00

37

Niklas Larsen (Den) Unibet Rose Rockets

13:51:00

38

Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber

13:52:00

39

Fran Miholjević (Cro) Bahrain Victorious

13:53:00

40

Søjberg Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Decathlon CMA CGM

13:54:00

41

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché

13:55:00

42

Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL

13:56:00

43

Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

13:57:00

44

Robert Donaldson (GBr) Jayco-AlUla

13:58:00

45

Davide Ballerini (Ita) XDS Astana

13:59:00

46

James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost

14:00:00

47

Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team

14:01:00

48

Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM

14:02:00

49

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

14:03:00

50

Jonas Geens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

14:04:00

51

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team

14:05:00

52

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Jayco-AlUla

14:06:00

53

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

14:07:00

54

Jardi Van Der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

14:08:00

55

Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Decathlon CMA CGM

14:09:00

56

Tim Rex (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

14:10:00

57

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

14:11:00

58

Filippo Magli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber

14:12:00

59

Diego Sevilla (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta

14:13:00

60

Fredrik Lavik (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:14:00

61

Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta

14:15:00

62

David Gonzalez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5

14:16:00

63

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta

14:17:00

64

Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep

14:18:00

65

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

14:19:00

66

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

14:20:00

67

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep

14:21:00

68

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:22:00

69

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana

14:23:00

70

Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

14:24:00

71

Johan Jacobs (Swi) Groupama-FDJ United

14:25:00

72

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep

14:26:00

73

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

14:27:00

74

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

14:28:00

75

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

14:29:00

76

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech

14:30:00

77

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

14:31:00

78

Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

14:32:00

79

Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

14:33:00

80

Corbin Strong (NZl) NSN Cycling Team

14:34:00

81

Juul Christopher Jensen (Den) Jayco-AlUla

14:35:00

82

Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

14:36:00

83

Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

14:37:00

84

Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché

14:38:00

85

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

14:39:00

86

Alec Segaert (Bel) Bahrain Victorious

14:40:00

87

Andréa Mifsud (Mlt) Polti-VisitMalta

14:41:00

88

Nikita Tsvetkov (Uzb) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber

14:42:00

89

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

14:43:00

90

Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber

14:44:00

91

Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché

14:45:00

92

Vicente Rojas Naranjo (Chi) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber

14:46:00

93

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek

14:47:00

94

Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost

14:48:00

95

Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

14:49:00

96

Warren Barguil (Fra) Picnic PostNL

14:50:00

97

Luca Paletti (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber

14:51:00

98

Larry Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling

14:52:00

99

Nick Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling Team

14:53:00

100

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling

14:54:00

101

Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber

14:55:00

102

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM

14:56:00

103

Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

14:57:00

104

Guillermo Silva (Uru) XDS Astana

14:58:00

105

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

14:59:00

106

Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

15:00:00

107

Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team

15:01:00

108

Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

15:02:00

109

Mark Donovan (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5

15:03:00

110

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta

15:04:00

111

Jack Haig (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers

15:05:00

112

Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep

15:06:00

113

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

15:07:00

114

Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché

15:08:00

115

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

15:09:00

116

Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers

15:10:00

117

Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta

15:11:00

118

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:12:00

119

Will Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:13:00

120

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:14:00

121

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM

15:15:00

122

Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana

15:16:00

123

Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

15:17:00

124

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Pinarello-Q36.5

15:18:00

125

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers

15:19:00

126

Alan Hatherly (RSA) Jayco-AlUla

15:20:00

127

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

15:21:00

128

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

15:22:00

129

Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Movistar Team

15:23:00

130

Jan Christen (Swi) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

15:24:00

131

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep

15:25:00

132

Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team

15:26:00

133

Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep

15:27:00

134

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

15:28:00

135

Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta

15:29:00

136

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla

15:30:00

137

Juan Pedro Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team

15:31:00

138

Wout Poels (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets

15:32:00

139

Joshua Kench (NZl) Groupama-FDJ United

15:33:00

140

Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Team

15:34:00

141

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

15:35:00

142

Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM

15:36:00

143

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

15:37:00

144

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana

15:38:00

145

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

15:39:00

146

Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

15:40:00

147

David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5

15:41:00

148

Igor Arrieta (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

15:42:00

149

Chris Harper (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5

15:43:00

150

Sepp Kuss (USA) Ineos Grenadiers

15:44:00

151

Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché

15:45:00

152

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

15:46:00

153

Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

15:49:00

154

Derek Gee (Can) Lidl-Trek

15:52:00

155

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:55:00

156

Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Team

15:58:00

157

Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost

16:01:00

158

Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling

16:04:00

159

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:07:00

160

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco-AlUla

16:10:00

161

Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling

16:13:00

162

Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

16:16:00

163

Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana

16:19:00

164

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:22:00

165

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM

16:25:00

166

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:28:00

167

Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious

16:31:00

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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