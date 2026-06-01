'I believe I will be in very, very good shape for the Tour de France' – Jonas Vingegaard allows himself a week of post-Giro rest before eyeing up yellow jersey

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All very much on track with the first part of the Giro-Tour double masterplan

Team Visma Lease a Bike Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader&#039;s pink jersey holds a glass of sparkling wine with Team Visma Lease a Bike US rider Sepp Kuss during the 21th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race of 131km from Rome to Rome, Italy, on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard opted for a Roman holiday and plans to enjoy some Italian pasta and wine after winning the Giro d'Italia but he also knows that the clock is ticking to the start of the Tour de France.

The Dane woke up on Monday morning as a Giro d'Italia winner and only the eighth rider to complete the Grand Tour trilogy. He will enjoy a few days in Rome with his family and rest up for a week before a final block of training with his Visma-Lease a Bike teammates at altitude in the French Alps.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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