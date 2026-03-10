'It may not have been our best day as a team' – Jonas Vingegaard with work to do at Paris-Nice as team time trial shakes up GC standings

After Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) snatched four bonus seconds on stage 2 of Paris-Nice and built a slim lead over his GC rivals, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) didn't fret as he commented at the finish, saying how "there aren't many races that are decided in four seconds."

With Tuesday's team time trial completed at the French stage race, the gap between them is now 17 seconds and surely more worrying for the Dane, whose team looked strong when they set the provisional fastest time, but were ultimately well beaten by the German team and stage winners Ineos Grenadiers.

"Of course, we had hoped for more, but this is what it is. It may not have been our best day as a team, but nevertheless, we rode a strong time. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the win", said Vingegaard on Visma's website.

"We would have preferred to have a lead, but the differences are not huge. We have a strong team and will do everything we can in the coming days to make up some time. I feel good, so I'm looking forward to the next days."

Ayuso moved into the leader's yellow jersey, and he now holds a narrow lead over Ineos' two GC options, Kévin Vauquelin two seconds down and Oscar Onley three seconds back. Having finished fifth and fourth, respectively, behind Ayuso at the Volta ao Algarve, they sit as his closest challengers.

Of the GC hopefuls, Vingegaard and young teammate Davide Piganzoli sit the next highest overall, both 17 seconds down, and the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Aleksandr Vlasov and Dani Martínez are also within striking distance at 22 seconds down.

After winning the opening two men's WorldTour stage races of 2026 at the Tour Down Under and UAE Tour, UAE Team Emirates-XRG will have their work cut out in the final five stages after a significant time loss in the TTT. Brandon McNulty is likely their leader, and he is already 39 seconds off the lead of Ayuso.

Other remaining riders hoping to impress overall will have to rely more on their climbing legs to get a top GC result out of Paris-Nice, with rising Spanish talent Iván Romeo also 30 seconds down and Frenchman Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) sat 1:06 in arrears after the TTT.

Where the race will be won

Ayuso holds a narrow lead over the Ineos duo but he has 17 seconds over Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

"There are still many hard days to come, so still really all to play for, but it's nice to be in yellow. To lose by such a small margin, it hurts, but we still have days ahead where we can try to get that result," said Ayuso as he summed up the day to CyclingProNet. "Sometimes there's just a stronger team, but it is what it is."

Ayuso has seemingly thrived since joining his new team for 2026, and it will be on Lidl-Trek now to help him get through three complicated hilly days, which should suit his characteristics as one of the punchiest GC riders present.

17 seconds likely won't be the difference maker, even when these days are completed, with the two bigger mountain days to Auron and into Nice itself on the final day likely to create much more significant gaps, but the Spaniard is in the driving seat.

Tomorrow's finale will be decided by a 1.8km uphill finish that averages 10.7% gradient, which could be a chance for the Lidl-Trek to either flex his muscles against the likes of Vingegaard, or the Dane to evaporate those 17 seconds in a flash.

Then will come a punchy fifth stage to Colombier-le-Vieux, where three stinging climbs in the final 30km really could rattle some of those chasing yellow. Also finishing uphill, this could again be one for Vingegaard on an uphill finale. The day after looks perfect for someone like Ayuso again, with the undulating finale ending with a downhill run for home in Apt.

If heavy rain and winds are in play too, then the gaps could be massive before Paris-Nice even reaches the stage to Auron on Saturday and the final 7.4km climb, which averages 7%, where an entirely uphill second half of the stage should draw out the best climber to take control of the race.

It could be one for Vingegaard, Ayuso, or someone like Onley or Vauqeulin to strike back against the two favourites, and the final stage will be similar, with the constantly up and down day from Nice to Nice set to be the thrilling lottery that it always serves as, with the top favourites splayed all over the 130km course.