Recommended reading

The 2025 Tour de France will climb Montmartre just 6km from the finish on final stage

By published

Two-time Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard says the addition of the 1.1km, 5.9% climb is 'not really' a good idea

PARIS FRANCE AUGUST 03 LR Juan Ayuso of Team Spain Felix Grossschartner of Team Austria Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgium Attila Valter of Team Hungary compete passing by the Basilica of the Sacre Coeur while fans cheers during the Mens Road Race on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at trocadero on August 03 2024 in Paris France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Riders pass the Basilica Sacré-Cœur atop the Montmartre climb during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Details of the final stage of the 2025 Tour de France have been revealed, with three climbs of the cobbled Montmartre that featured in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games route set to feature.

Tour organisers ASO revealed the 132.3km stage on Wednesday morning. An altered route will pose major challenges to the sprinters who usually thrive on the flat closing laps of the Champs-Elysées. The final climb will come just 6.1km from the finish line, meaning it could well ruin the chances of a stage win for the pure sprinters.

Image 1 of 2
Tour de France 2025 stage 21 Paris profile and map
The profile of stage 21 of the 2025 Tour de France(Image credit: ASO/Tour de France)


Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.